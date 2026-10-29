Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the emotional pain he concealed after his Formula 1 career ended in 2024, admitting his familiar public smile masked humiliation, failure, and sadness.

The former Red Bull driver made the confession on Formula 1's Beyond The Grid podcast, published on 28 October 2026, as he reflected on the months after his departure from Racing Bulls following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo Reveals Pain Behind His Public Smile

Ricciardo, 37, said he initially struggled to accept that his career had ended before the conclusion of the 2024 season. Having spent much of his life competing at the highest level, the Australian admitted that falling short of his expectations damaged his confidence.

He described experiencing a 'sense of humiliation' after realising he could no longer perform as he once had.

Although fans continued to see his cheerful personality in public, Ricciardo said those appearances concealed a different reality. 'People saw me out in public. I was having a good time and having a drink or whatever,' he recalled.

Behind those moments, he admitted, was 'a lot of pain and sadness'.

The disappointment extended beyond losing his seat. Ricciardo had once imagined fighting for a world championship, an ambition he ultimately had to accept would remain unfulfilled.

Why His Formula 1 Career Ended in 2024

Ricciardo's final Formula 1 appearance came at the Singapore Grand Prix in September 2024, when he finished 18th but recorded the race's fastest lap.

Racing Bulls subsequently replaced him with Liam Lawson for the remaining races of the season, ending his second spell with the Red Bull organisation. His departure followed several challenging seasons after earlier success with Red Bull, where he established himself as one of the sport's most recognisable personalities.

Ricciardo began his Formula 1 career with HRT in 2011 and went on to secure eight Grand Prix victories and 32 podium finishes. His achievements included memorable victories in Monaco in 2018 and Monza in 2021, but a world championship remained beyond his reach.

Ricciardo Admits He Had Wanted to Quit Before

The Australian also disclosed that thoughts of leaving Formula 1 had surfaced long before his eventual departure. He recalled telling his team after the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix that he no longer wanted to continue racing.

Similar conversations had occurred following the 2015 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Looking back, Ricciardo questioned whether he would have found the courage to retire voluntarily if teams had continued offering him contracts.

Despite his disappointment over how his career ended, he acknowledged feeling grateful that Racing Bulls ultimately made the decision. 'I still don't like how it ended,' he admitted, while explaining that he no longer wanted the demanding lifestyle of a full-time Formula 1 driver.

From Humiliation to Pride

Two years after leaving the championship, Ricciardo said time away from racing had helped him reassess his achievements and rediscover aspects of life outside the paddock.

Rather than judging his career solely by its disappointing conclusion, he now recognises the significance of competing against the world's leading drivers. He described himself as 'extremely proud' of what he accomplished.

His confession offers a glimpse behind the upbeat image that made him a fan favourite, revealing the emotional impact of his F1 exit.

For Ricciardo, accepting the end of his championship ambitions has finally made room for something different: pride in the career he actually had.