Ernie Johnson will leave Inside the NBA after the current season, bringing an end to more than three decades as the show's host, after health concerns prompted him to reconsider his priorities.

The 70-year-old sports broadcaster said his heart issues had helped him recognise the importance of spending more time with his family, although he stressed that he was not retiring from broadcasting altogether.

Ernie Johnson Explains Why He Is Leaving

Johnson announced his decision in a social media video on Wednesday, describing his departure as a personal choice rather than the end of his career.

The veteran presenter acknowledged that he had dealt with heart issues in recent years but said he was doing well. He explained that those experiences had encouraged him to reassess how he spent his time and slow down after decades of working in sports broadcasting.

'I just want to slow down a bit,' Johnson said, explaining why he had decided to step away from the programme.

He also described the move as a turning point, saying it was 'just time' to begin a new chapter after his long association with the NBA studio show.

Not Retiring From Broadcasting

Despite confirming that this would be his final season hosting Inside the NBA, Johnson made clear that he would continue working.

He is expected to remain involved in coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for CBS and Turner Sports. His announcement therefore marks a change in his broadcasting commitments rather than a complete departure from the industry.

Johnson said he would always cherish the years spent working on Inside the NBA, describing his decision as 'a turning of the page.'

His comments also addressed the possibility of confusion surrounding his announcement, with the broadcaster explicitly distinguishing stepping back from the show from retiring altogether.

Charles Barkley Reacts Emotionally to Johnson's Exit

Johnson's announcement prompted an emotional response from Charles Barkley, his longtime colleague on Inside the NBA. Speaking during Wednesday night's programme, Barkley described Johnson as the team's 'unquestionable leader' and thanked him for guiding the show over the years.

Barkley also addressed the questions he regularly receives about Johnson's character, saying the presenter was even better as a person than he appeared to viewers.

Although Barkley said he had known the announcement was coming, he admitted that it was still difficult to accept. His reaction highlighted the close working relationship between the two broadcasters, who have helped shape the show's identity for decades.

Host Built an Award-Winning Sports Show

Johnson joined Turner Sports in 1989 and began hosting Inside the NBA in 1990. Alongside Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, he became part of the programme's established presenting team.

The show has won more than 20 Sports Emmy Awards during its run, earning recognition for its distinctive mix of basketball analysis and entertainment.

Inside the NBA moved from TNT Sports to ESPN and ABC beginning with the previous season, extending the programme's presence across major sports broadcasting platforms.

'Inside the NBA' Faces Another Change

Johnson's exit comes as Barkley has also said that this would be his final season on the show, although he has reversed similar decisions in previous years.

For the 2026-27 season, Inside the NBA is scheduled to appear on ESPN for 25 regular-season broadcasts, with coverage continuing through the NBA Finals.

Johnson's departure will end his run as host, but his plans to continue covering college basketball mean he is not leaving sports broadcasting entirely.