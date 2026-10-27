Boston Celtics centre Mitchell Robinson has become the subject of widespread ridicule after sharing an apparently AI-generated photograph showing himself alongside an imaginary girlfriend.

The 28-year-old NBA champion reportedly used artificial intelligence to replace a male friend in an existing photograph with a blonde woman wearing a cowboy hat, prompting thousands of reactions across social media.

Mitchell Robinson's AI Girlfriend Photo Sparks Mocking Online Reactions

The controversy began when social media users circulated two photographs taken from Robinson's Instagram account. The original showed the seven-foot basketball player posing alongside another man on a street at night.

However, the second image replaced his companion with a blonde woman wearing a cowboy hat, cropped top and denim shorts. Robinson accompanied the edited photograph with the caption: 'Crazy how good I'll look in a relationship with a country girl 🫶.'

NBA champion AI editing his homeboy into an imaginary girlfriend on instagram. Shut it all down pic.twitter.com/vNGZyWt3BL — Eli (@elkelk) October 25, 2026

The comparison quickly spread across X, formerly Twitter, attracting more than 1.7 million reported views and numerous mocking responses.

'Bro Mitch posts emo broken loverboy s**t everyday 😭 wouldnt expect anything else,' one fan commented. Another wrote: 'This is the kind of brain you need to be an elite rebounder.'

Some reactions were considerably harsher, including an offensive comment questioning Robinson's intelligence. Others questioned why a wealthy professional athlete would use artificial intelligence to imagine himself in a relationship.

Robinson has not publicly clarified whether the post was intended as a joke or reflected his romantic preferences.

Robinson's Previous Dating Advice Post and Relationship History Resurface

The latest controversy follows another viral moment involving Robinson's love life in November 2025.

The former New York Knicks centre turned to Facebook for relationship advice, asking his followers: 'How do you ask someone to be your girlfriend? Need help.' His question prompted jokes, including recommendations that he improve his inconsistent free-throw shooting.

Robinson's relationship history has also attracted attention. He was previously linked to lifestyle content creator Lindsey Luquet, with whom he shares a daughter, Riley, born in July 2023.

Although reports suggest their relationship began around 2019, the couple have largely kept their personal lives private.

Conflicting reports emerged in 2026 regarding their relationship status. Town & Country described Robinson as single in June, while other publications continued identifying Luquet as his partner.

Neither the viral photograph nor Robinson's earlier request for dating advice establishes his current relationship status.

From Knicks Championship to $47.4 Million Celtics Contract

Away from social media, Robinson has established himself as one of the NBA's most effective offensive rebounders and rim protectors.

Selected 36th overall by New York in the 2018 NBA Draft, he earned All-Rookie Second Team honours before setting an NBA single-season field-goal percentage record of 74.2% in 2019-20. His physical presence helped the Knicks win the 2026 NBA championship, ending the franchise's 53-year title drought.

Following eight seasons in New York, Robinson joined Boston in July 2026 on a three-year, $47.4 million (£35.5 million approximately) contract. Despite recurring injury problems, he continues to contribute through rebounding and defence.

For now, however, Robinson's latest viral moment has little to do with basketball, with fans commenting on his edited photograph.