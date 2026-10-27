Kylian Mbappé has found himself at the centre of an online debate over his reaction to Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or victory, with social media users questioning whether the Real Madrid forward appeared disappointed or simply refused to disguise his emotions.

The controversy emerged following Monday's ceremony at the London Palladium on 26 October 2026, where Kane claimed football's most prestigious individual award ahead of Mbappé and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Mbappé's Reaction Divides Social Media

Videos and images circulating on X drew attention to Mbappé's behaviour as Kane was announced as the winner.

Some online commentators interpreted his restrained reaction as disappointment, while others argued that a player losing such a significant award should not be expected to display exaggerated enthusiasm.

However, reports from the ceremony indicate that Mbappé did applaud Kane's victory and offered a polite smile. The debate appears to centre on his relatively subdued response rather than any established refusal to congratulate the England captain.

Footage also prompted discussion about whether Mbappé stood to embrace Kane immediately after the announcement.

Although some viewers considered the moment awkward, the available reporting does not establish that the French international deliberately intended to disrespect his rival.

Mbappe didn't applaud Kane for winning it over him. Hmm pic.twitter.com/nm2xuwK1TR — Joey (@JoeyLastborn1) October 26, 2026

What Mbappé Said About Kane Before the Ceremony

Before the award presentation, Mbappé had publicly acknowledged Kane's credentials as a potential winner.

Asked about the possibility of the Bayern Munich striker taking home the trophy, the Frenchman praised his fellow forward. 'He deserves it; he's a great player,' Mbappé said, adding that Kane was among the outstanding footballers people had come to watch.

His remarks offered a different perspective from interpretations of his reaction later that evening.

Mbappé had also addressed the intense attention surrounding his own candidacy, explaining that he understood public expectations and did not intend to change his personality to satisfy everyone. Those comments provide context for the debate, although they do not prove what he was thinking when the winner was announced.

Kane's Victory Leaves Mbappé Waiting

Kane secured the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or after scoring 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England during the 2025–26 campaign.

The 33-year-old became the first English recipient since Michael Owen in 2001, ending a 25-year wait for another English winner. Mbappé finished second in the voting, with Yamal taking third place.

For the Real Madrid forward, the result represented another missed opportunity to claim an individual honour that has remained beyond his reach despite his achievements for club and country.

Kane, meanwhile, used his acceptance speech to thank his family, teammates, coaches and supporters for helping him reach the milestone.

Disrespect or Disappointment?

The debate surrounding Mbappé reflects the scrutiny elite footballers face even when they are not the evening's winners. A smile, applause or moment of hesitation can quickly become the subject of competing interpretations once clips spread across social media.

Yet disappointment and respect are not necessarily contradictory. An athlete can acknowledge a rival's achievement while privately wishing the result had been different.

Without a clear statement from Mbappé explaining his reaction, suggestions that he deliberately snubbed Kane remain interpretations rather than established facts.

For now, the controversy says as much about expectations surrounding sporting behaviour as it does about the Frenchman's response.