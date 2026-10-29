Justin Tucker is returning to the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs after a turbulent spell away from the game, bringing renewed attention to sexual misconduct allegations made by 16 massage therapists and a 10-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The five-time All-Pro kicker, who has denied wrongdoing, joins the Chiefs' practice squad as the team looks for additional options amid Harrison Butker's struggles this season.

What Did Justin Tucker Do? Inside the Allegations

In February 2025, The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists from eight high-end spas and wellness centres in the Baltimore area had accused Tucker of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between 2012 and 2016, during his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Tucker has repeatedly rejected the allegations, describing them as 'unequivocally false' and the newspaper's report as 'desperate tabloid fodder.'

The allegations brought scrutiny to the career of a kicker who had spent more than a decade with Baltimore and established himself as one of the NFL's most accomplished players at his position.

Why Was Justin Tucker Suspended and Released?

The Baltimore Ravens released Tucker in May 2025, ending his 13-year run with the franchise. Two months later, the NFL suspended him for the first 10 games of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy.

Tucker served the suspension as a free agent and became eligible for reinstatement in November 2025. He later worked out for the New Orleans Saints but did not secure a contract.

The kicker had earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honours during his career in Baltimore, including a Super Bowl victory during his rookie season.

Why Have the Kansas City Chiefs Signed Justin Tucker?

The Chiefs' decision comes as Harrison Butker struggles to maintain his usual accuracy. Butker has converted 11 of 16 field-goal attempts this season, missing five, including two in Kansas City's 20-3 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Andy Reid acknowledged that Butker's technique had been inconsistent but said the team continued to support him.

'We love Harrison,' Reid said. 'He's one of my favourite guys.'

Reid added that Butker would receive most of the practice repetitions that week, leaving the team's kicking arrangements open to change. Tucker's addition to the practice squad gives Kansas City another option without immediately removing Butker from the active roster.

What Andy Reid Said About the Justin Tucker Signing

Reid also addressed the decision to bring Tucker into the organisation following the allegations and suspension.

'He's done his suspension and took care of that business,' Reid said, adding that he would leave it there.

The Chiefs coach said he had conducted background checks before signing Tucker but declined to provide details about the team's vetting process.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered a measured response, saying he trusted the front office to bring in talented players. He focused on the team's upcoming game against the Denver Broncos rather than discussing the allegations in detail.

Justin Tucker's Career Struggles Before His NFL Return

Tucker's departure from Baltimore followed a difficult 2024 season, when he converted just 22 of 30 field-goal attempts, giving him a career-low success rate of 73.3%. His 10 missed kicks were three more than in any previous season.

The Ravens released Tucker with three years remaining on a four-year, $22 million contract extension that had made him the NFL's highest-paid kicker at the time.

His signing with Kansas City now offers a route back into the league, although his place on the practice squad does not guarantee an immediate return to game action.