Brazilian powerlifter Renata Christina Touma has vowed to complete a 192.5kg deadlift at her next competition after footage of an unsuccessful attempt went viral on social media.

The incident happened during the Copa SP de Levantamento Terra on 17 October 2026 in São Paulo, Brazil. Touma was competing in the 69kg category when she attempted the heavy lift.

The video shows liquid falling onto the platform as she begins pulling the loaded barbell. She does not complete the movement.

The athlete shared the footage on her own Instagram account. Rather than directly addressing the incident in her initial caption, she reflected on accepting circumstances beyond her control.

Powerlifter Responds To Viral Video

'You can't control everything that happens. But you can decide what to do with what is within your reach,' Touma wrote.

She followed the message with another reflection on the meaning of strength, emphasising discipline, personal decisions and how people respond to challenges.

The footage subsequently attracted widespread online attention. Some viewers discussed the incident, while others focused on the physical demands of competitive powerlifting. However, the precise number of reactions and the overall balance of opinions have not been independently verified.

According to UNILAD, Touma later addressed the attention through Instagram Stories, expressing surprise at the response and using humour to describe the situation.

'I just need to finish the jobs and the unscheduled lifts first. Because apparently, I'm breaking records both in deadlifting and in construction,' she joked.

She also reaffirmed her intention to improve her performance at a future event. 'Today my current record is 192.5kg. What was once a dream is now my third attempt. And I promise that, in the next competition, that number will go up and I'll manage to complete it!' she said.

Her comments indicate that she intends to attempt a heavier lift, although the distinction between her existing record and the weight she has yet to complete requires clarification.

Touma is also described in published reports as a nutritionist and trainer. Her response has kept the focus on her sporting ambitions rather than allowing the unsuccessful attempt to define her competitive goals.

Why Heavy Lifting Can Cause Urine Leakage

The incident also highlights a medical issue that can occur during strenuous physical activity. However, Touma has not publicly confirmed a diagnosis or explained the medical circumstances behind what happened.

According to Mayo Clinic, stress urinary incontinence occurs when pressure on the bladder causes urine to leak. Activities such as running, coughing, sneezing, exercising and lifting heavy objects can trigger it.

The condition is not related to psychological stress. It involves physical pressure and the muscles and tissues that control the release of urine.

Mayo Clinic also explains that leakage does not necessarily occur every time someone engages in a triggering activity. Having a full bladder can increase the likelihood of an episode.

This general medical information provides context for understanding why urine leakage can occur during strenuous exercise. It does not establish that Touma experienced stress urinary incontinence, and her individual circumstances remain unconfirmed.

The footage has brought an unexpected moment from a powerlifting competition to a wider audience. Touma's subsequent comments, meanwhile, have made her determination to return and improve her performance a central part of the story.

Her next competition will offer another opportunity to pursue the target she has publicly discussed. For now, she has made clear that the unsuccessful attempt has not ended her ambition to lift more.