Kylian Mbappé has apologised in French, Chinese and English after three Chinese companies ended commercial agreements with the Real Madrid forward following the circulation of a video appearing to show him discussing a meme depicting him as a Chinese dictator. La Liga also apologised to Chinese fans, while reports of suspended football broadcasts added to the controversy.

In a statement published on Tuesday, 27 October, Mbappé called his comment 'ill-judged' and apologised to those it had hurt. The companies announced their decisions after the clip circulated but did not specify what prompted them to terminate their agreements. The video's authenticity has not been independently established.

Three Chinese Companies End Commercial Deals

The companies were beverage maker Dongpeng, dairy group Mengniu and cheesemaker Milkground, also known as Shanghai Milkground Food Tech. All three announced that they were ending their cooperation with Mbappé with immediate effect. Their statements cited opposition to words or actions that hurt national sentiment or the feelings of the Chinese people, without explicitly identifying the remarks behind their decisions.

Dongpeng markets Bushuila, an electrolyte drink promoted by Mbappé in China. Advertisements for the product featured the French forward, while Mengniu used him in campaigns that included Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

None of the three companies disclosed the financial terms or value of its agreement with Mbappé.

What the Video Appeared to Show

The clip appeared to show Mbappé discussing an internet meme in which his face had been superimposed on an image of Mao Zedong. Mao led the Chinese Communist Party to victory before founding the People's Republic of China in 1949. In the reported exchange, Mbappé described the image as showing 'some guy – I think he's a Chinese dictator'. He did not name Mao directly.

The clip appeared to show Mbappé being interviewed ahead of an appearance on the French online talk show The Bridge. Reuters said it could not authenticate the footage.

In his apology, Mbappé said: 'My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world. I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry.'

China's Response Extends Beyond Sponsorships

La Liga apologised to Chinese fans, saying Mbappé's remarks were made in a personal capacity and did not represent the league. It reaffirmed its respect for China, its institutions and its people. League president Javier Tebas also apologised, and La Liga said it would develop an awareness and communication protocol with clubs and players to strengthen cultural understanding.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also addressed the controversy. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people would 'naturally be met with joint opposition from all sectors of Chinese society', according to the Associated Press.

Chinese social media platform RedNote said it would remove related promotional material. The platform also said its content partnership with Mbappé had ended on 31 December 2024, before the current controversy. The earlier end date distinguishes that agreement from the platform's response to the reported remarks.

Commercial Consequences Remain Unclear

Chinese outlet The Paper, citing sources connected to state broadcasting, reported that broadcasts of La Liga matches and events involving Mbappé had been suspended and advertisements featuring him removed. The Associated Press subsequently reported that China Media Group, the parent organisation of state broadcaster CCTV, had suspended broadcasts of La Liga matches and other games featuring the footballer and removed advertisements featuring him.

Mbappé's Lego building set remained listed on the company's Chinese website, while sportswear company On and hotel group Accor had not immediately responded to requests for comment. Neither company had announced a termination at the time of reporting.

The financial value of the three agreements, the duration of the reported broadcast suspension and any further commercial decisions involving Mbappé remain unclear.