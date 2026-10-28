Former NBA star Paul Pierce claims he is 'drowning financially' after losing his Fox Sports income, with court documents revealing his reported monthly expenses, support payments and a dispute with his ex-wife, Princess Santiago, over additional legal fees.

Despite reportedly earning around $200 million (£150.4 million) during his basketball career, Pierce says his financial circumstances have changed dramatically since receiving his final payment from the network in August.

Paul Pierce Claims His Fox Sports Income Has Dried Up

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Pierce said his average monthly income from Fox Sports had been $119,000 (approximately £89,500) before falling to zero. He reported earning around $23,000 (approximately £17,300) in September through partnership interests in other business ventures.

His lawyer argued that the termination of his Fox Sports contract had left him struggling to meet his financial obligations. The former Boston Celtics star is asking the court to reject Santiago's latest request for additional legal fees and funds to hire a forensic accountant.

Ex-NBA Star Details His Monthly Expenses

Pierce reportedly told the court he pays around $28,000 (£21,000) a month in child support and another $20,000 (£15,000) in spousal support. He also listed approximately $48,000 (£36,100) in monthly bills, including $8,000 (£6,000) for childcare, $5,000 (£3,800) for groceries and $7,000 (£5,300) for eating out.

His other reported expenses include $3,200 (£2,400) for utilities, $1,000 (£750) for clothing and $3,500 (£2,600) for entertainment, alongside various other bills.

These figures were disclosed as part of his financial arguments in the ongoing legal dispute. The reported monthly bills are in addition to his stated child and spousal support payments.

Pierce Challenges Ex-Wife's $50,000 Legal Fee Request

Pierce is asking the court to deny Santiago's request for $40,000 (approximately £30,100) in additional legal fees and $10,000 (approximately £7,500) for a forensic accountant to examine his finances.

Santiago has argued that Pierce has not fully disclosed the financial records she requested and wants an independent expert to review his assets and income. Pierce's lawyer said his client would have 'great difficulty' paying the additional costs following the loss of his Fox Sports contract.

The dispute follows an earlier order requiring Pierce to pay $8,508 (approximately £6,400) a month in temporary child support for their son, King, as well as $100,000 (approximately £75,200) towards Santiago's legal fees. The latest request for another $50,000 (approximately £37,600) is a separate matter.

Paul Pierce Net Worth

Pierce reportedly has around $300,000 (approximately £225,500) in the bank and $3 million (approximately £2.25 million) in property, according to the financial information described in the court documents. His reported NBA career earnings of approximately $200 million (£150.4 million) stand in contrast to his current claims of reduced income.

Career earnings do not necessarily reflect a person's present cash reserves or overall financial position. Pierce's figures remain claims made in court filings, while Santiago is seeking further scrutiny of his financial records.

Paul Pierce's NBA Career and Championship Legacy

Pierce was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and spent his first 15 NBA seasons with the franchise. Nicknamed 'The Truth,' he became one of Boston's leading players and helped the team win the NBA championship in 2008, earning Finals Most Valuable Player honours.

Across 19 NBA seasons, Pierce scored 26,397 points and was named an All-Star 10 times. He also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 2017. His achievements earned him induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, while the Celtics retired his No. 34 jersey in recognition of his contribution to the franchise.