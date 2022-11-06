Jake Paul is facing a lot of criticism online after his Twitter followers decided to go after him for money that he promised to give to online contest winners. However, there seems to be some level of misunderstanding over the mechanics of the giveaway.

Paul defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022 in a much-talked about event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale Arizona. In the leadup to the big fight, the YouTuber turned boxer hyped up the match by telling his Twitter followers that he would give $5,000 to one person who would like, retweet and comment "Order #PaulSilva."

Less than an hour to go. $5,000 to one person in the next hour who likes, retweets and comments: #PaulSilvahttps://t.co/CtzCj0IoIa — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2022

Then, just shortly after, he promised to give away another "$10,000 to one person who likes, retweets and comments: "Order #PaulSilva."

On November 3, a few days after his high profile victory, Paul returned to Twitter to announce the winners. For the $5,000, he tagged user @AdamWarnerCFC, telling him to check his direct messages. The winner confirmed that he was paid, and replied on Twitter thanking Paul for the prize, saying that he would use it to pay off some debts and take his daughter out to a Disney theme park.

Adam got the $5,000. Congrats. Check DMs. https://t.co/tdMDPVMED4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 2, 2022

No way! Thank you this is actually life changing I can pay my debts off give my daughter money for Disney etc ❤️ — Adam (@AdamWarnerCFC) November 2, 2022

Then, Paul announced the winner for the $10,000, tagging Twitter user @avyendramos:

While Ramos has not confirmed that he has the money in his hands, he has been on Twitter backing Paul against haters. He has also been saying that Paul's giveaways are legitimate.

Yessir! @jakepaul don’t cap for all the haters out there!! I’m next up for my $10,000 😮‍💨🙏🏽 @MostVpromotions everyone was hating while I was patient letting his team handle business! https://t.co/mx7XbWBOsu — Avyen Ramos💪🏽 (@avyendramos) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, other followers can be seen complaining in the comments, with some appearing to think that anyone who joined the contest is entitled to the money. A number of people started to call the giveaway a "scam," prompting the boxer to respond by calling his haters "nerds" who should learn to check receipts.

Meanwhile, others started to flock to Paul's Twitter to randomly ask him for money for rent, and even World Series tickets. There are so far no formal complaints against Paul when it comes to the giveaways, and it remains to be seen if any legal action will be taken by anyone.