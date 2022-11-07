Boxing fans may soon be treated to the highly-anticipated grudge match between undefeated fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. The match has reportedly been given the green light after over a year of tension and provocation between the two.

It may be remembered that the two fighters already had a heated fight in June last year when tempers flared ahead of the boxing legend's exhibition match against Jake's older brother, Logan Paul.

Mayweather won that match, but the animosity between the two camps has been the topic of many boxing conversations since then. According to The Sun, renowned sports broadcaster Showtime has decided to put up the funding to make the grudge match happen.

Showtime has been working in close partnership with Jake for his previous fights, and now they are reportedly about to give him the chance to avenge his brother, while also raking in the cash. The bout, if it happens, is expected to raise more than the $100 million value of Logan's exhibition against Mayweather last year.

Showtime President Stephen Espinoza however, said that the decision still lies in the hands of Mayweather. "If that's something that Floyd becomes interested in, and he's got room in his very busy schedule of exhibitions worldwide to do that. I think that has tremendous potential."

Espinoza pointed out that Jake's recent success, including defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva, means that a match with Mayweather will surely be a big moneymaker.

He heaped praise upon the undefeated Mayweather, calling him a "once-in-a-generation fighter." As such, Showtime is very eager to work with him, especially from a marketing point of view.

"Whenever he has a business endeavour and he picks up the phone and says 'Hey, are you interested?,' 99 per cent of the time our answer is yes."

Meanwhile, Jake may have started out as a YouTube content creator, but his 6-0 boxing record has shown that he is a serious fighter. Mayweather has previously stated that he does not wish to fight any more professional matches, but it remains to be seen if he will be tempted by the Jake Paul match. The 25-year-old has previously stated that he wishes to face Mayweather in a professional bout and not simply in an exhibition.