A recently obtained document revealed that Sean Connery died from respiratory failure as a result of pneumonia, atrial fibrillation, and old age. He was 90 years old.

The "James Bond" icon had reportedly been unwell for some time before he died, according to his son, Jason Connery. His wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, said he died in his sleep on Oct. 31 surrounded by family. She did not disclose the cause of death although fans suspected it was from old age.

The death certificate obtained by TMZ confirmed that Connery died from old age among others. He also had heart problems and respiratory problems as mentioned above.

It is unclear if he had a stroke or heart attack because he suffered from atrial fibrillation. It is characterised by an irregular heart rate which can increase the chances of heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related complications.

Moreover, the documents showed that Connery died at 1:30 A.M. at his home in the Bahamas. His profession is also listed as a retired actor.

Read more Sean Connery's ashes to be taken to Scotland to fulfill 'his final wish'

Following his death, Roquebrune announced that they will scatter his ashes back in his homeland of Scotland in the future. Fans and celebrities also paid tribute to the actor including Daniel Craig, who plays the current James Bond. He said Connery "defined an era and a style" and called him "one of the true greats of cinema."

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," the "Spectre" star said in a statement published by Variety. "He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Connery won an Oscar for "The Untouchables" and has many credits under his name. He also appeared in "The Man Who Would Be King", "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Time Bandits", to name a few. He was most known for playing the original James Bond character in the 1962 movie "Dr. No", which he reprised in six succeeding films.