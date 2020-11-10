Sean Connery's final wish was to have his ashes scattered in Scotland and Bahamas, both the places having a special connection to his life.

Micheline Roquebrune, the widow of Sean Connery, recently revealed that she plans to travel to Scotland with her husband's ashes to fulfil his last wish. Micheline said the movie legend told her to scatter his ashes in Scotland, the beloved land of his birth, and the Bahamas, where he had his home and spent his final days.

"We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland," Roquebrune told the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

The Bond Legend took his last breath at the age of 90 on Oct. 31. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas, Caribbean following a long illness, with his wife by his side.

Micheline said their family would like to take Sean back to Scotland as soon as the coronavirus restrictions allow them to travel. The 91-year-old, who was married to Sean for 45 years, said: "Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him."

Micheline also said that the family would like to organise a memorial service for her late husband in his native place. She noted: "That is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."

Meanwhile, the actor's cremation would be performed at a private service in the Bahamas, where he shared a home with his wife at Lyford Cay. His ashes will then be kept safe until his family is able to travel to Scotland. Micheline noted that "we do not know when this will be possible."

The cause of the actor's death hasn't been revealed, but his wife later confirmed that he had been suffering from dementia. Their sons Jason and Stephane told BBC: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."