Jordan Cracknell, a financier and the wife of rowing legend James Cracknell, has come out in support of Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and sent to Britain's Prince Andrew while she was still a minor.

Jordan revealed that she believes Giuffre's claims about the Duke of York because of her own run-ins with him. She said that the British royal has a "massive ego" and even kept staring at her breasts in one of their run-ins.

Sharing a news article about Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew on her Instagram story, Jordan wrote, "Good move! She deserves her day in court. I've had two run ins with this guy. Massive ego."

The 36-year-old, who married two-time Olympic gold medallist and "Strictly Come Dancing" star James last year, later explained her post in a conversation with The Sun. She told the outlet that her first awkward run-in with the royal was when she was riding on her bike near London's Hyde Park wearing a "low-cut top" and was stopped at traffic lights.

She recalled, "He was right at the lights and he had the window down and he's just like looking down my shirt. I'm at the red light and there was this very odd moment when we kind of made eye contact and that was it."

Jordan said that Andrew showed no apprehension about the fact that he was caught staring at her breasts. She added that the incident happened during one of the lockdown summers, but she can't remember which.

Jordan revealed that her other run-in with the royal was also not good as he came across as "kind of arrogant" when she volunteered at his Pitch at the Palace business support initiative. She did not provide any details on this interaction.

A spokesperson for Andrew declined to comment on Jordan's claims about him.

The royal is currently waiting for judgement on his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against him on the grounds that Giuffre had previously signed a private settlement with Jeffrey Epstein. However, Judge Lewis Kaplan who is presiding over the case reportedly did not accept his lawyers' arguments and is likely to dismiss their plea.