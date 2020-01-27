James Franco does not want the public to know that he is sitting for a deposition in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing domestic violence case. He wants details about his involvement kept private.

Franco's attorney has asked Depp's legal team to prepare a document that guarantees the protection of any information he provides during the deposition. The actor reportedly wants a clause that warns of financial damages as a consequence in case Depp or anyone else leaks the transcripts.

"I am checking with Mr. Franco regarding his availability during the weeks of January 20 or February 10. Please let me know if any dates during those weeks do not work for you. Please also provide me with an estimate regarding the time that each side will need to question him," reads the letter obtained by The Blast.

The letter continued with a request that prior to Franco's appearance, "a Protective Order re Confidentiality be entered by the Court that contains certain provisions. These include an assurance that the "transcript will not be used for any purpose other than the litigation."

"If any portion of the transcript is submitted to the Court, it be submitted under seal; no party can discuss the fact that Mr. Franco's deposition is being or has been taken with any third party or anyone else including the press," the letter continued.

Franco's attorney likewise requests that no party be allowed to discuss the actor's "testimony and/or the transcript with (or show any portion of the transcript to) a third party or anyone else including the press. If anyone violates the confidentiality provisions, that person or party is responsible for liquidated damages in an amount that Depp and Franco's team can discuss.

"The Deuce" star has been subpoenaed in Depp's ongoing battle against Heard's domestic abuse allegations after video surveillance revealed he saw the actress hours after her alleged fight with Depp on May 21, 2016. They were seen riding the same elevator together and Heard made sure to keep her face away from the camera.

Depp's legal team wants to question Franco about his interaction with Heard that night. They want him to answer under oath if he saw the actress with any visible injuries on her face and body. Franco's involvement will add testimony to Depp's denial that he physically assaulted his ex-wife.