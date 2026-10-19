James McAvoy has revealed that he had wanted to play a younger version of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a proposed Star Trek television series. The actor pitched a standalone season exploring Picard's early years commanding the USS Stargazer, but logistical issues ultimately prevented the project from moving forward.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, McAvoy revealed that his proposed series, titled Mutiny on the Stargazer, came close to becoming a reality. Despite the project never progressing, the actor admitted that he still thinks about the story he wanted to tell. 'I just go to bed and think about it at night,' McAvoy said, reflecting on the unrealised project.

Why Did James McAvoy Want To Play Young Picard?

McAvoy's proposed series would have focused on Picard's time commanding the USS Stargazer, the starship he captained before taking charge of the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The actor wanted to explore what happened when Picard first assumed command, including a secret the character had kept throughout his career. 'I've got a whole story about an early Picard,' McAvoy explained, describing his idea for a one-off, standalone season.

The concept would have offered fans a closer look at a relatively unexplored period in Picard's life, examining the experiences that helped shape him into the respected Starfleet captain audiences came to know. Although Picard's time aboard the Stargazer has been referenced in Star Trek television episodes and novels, McAvoy's proposed series would have explored that chapter in greater depth.

How Is McAvoy Connected to Patrick Stewart?

McAvoy's interest in playing Picard follows his experience portraying a younger version of Patrick Stewart's other iconic character, Charles Xavier, in the X-Men franchise. Stewart originated Professor X in the original films, while McAvoy took over the role in X-Men: First Class and reprised it in subsequent instalments.

Discussing his proposed Star Trek project, McAvoy joked about his ambition to portray younger versions of Stewart's famous characters. 'All I really want to do in my career is play young versions of Patrick,' he said.

Casting McAvoy as Picard would have created another connection between the two actors, who have both played major figures in science-fiction franchises. Stewart portrayed Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and later reprised the role in Star Trek: Picard, which ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2023.

Why Was 'Mutiny on the Stargazer' Never Made?

According to McAvoy, the Star Trek team was receptive to his proposal, and discussions took place about the potential series. However, logistical difficulties eventually prevented the project from advancing.

The actor did not specify what those difficulties involved, leaving questions about why the series ultimately stalled. The precise timing of his pitch has also not been established, making it unclear how the proposed prequel might have fitted into the franchise's existing television plans.

Ultimately, Mutiny on the Stargazer never became an officially announced production, and there is no confirmed release date or indication that the project is being revived.

Could James McAvoy Still Play Picard?

McAvoy's comments have renewed interest in the possibility of seeing a younger Picard on screen, particularly given his previous experience playing a younger version of Stewart.

His proposed story would have explored an important period in Picard's career, potentially revealing more about the experiences and secrets that shaped the character before his adventures aboard the Enterprise-D. However, there has been no announcement that Mutiny on the Stargazer will return as a television series or take another form.

For now, the project remains an unrealised idea that McAvoy continues to think about long after pitching it. His admission that he still considers the story at night highlights how much the role meant to him. For Star Trek fans, the revelation also raises an intriguing question: what might McAvoy have brought to one of the franchise's most celebrated characters?