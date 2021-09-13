James Middleton tied the knot with his long-term partner Alizée Thevenet over the weekend, in a low-key ceremony after having it postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entrepreneur took to his Instagram account on Sunday to announce that he married Thevenet the previous day in a village in southeast France. Alongside a picture of himself with his bride from the wedding day with a dog in the background, the 34-year-old wrote, "Mr & Mrs Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

Read more Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton's fiancée looks stunning in new bikini photo

Middleton was sporting a cream-coloured jacket over a pale blue shirt and navy tie in the picture, while the bride appeared to be wearing a simple white off-the-shoulder style gown. It is believed that their secret ceremony was also attended by Middleton's sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and brother-in-law Prince William. His other sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were also in attendance, so were their parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

The wedding comes two years after Middleton proposed to the French financial analyst in the Lake District with a stunning sapphire ring after just over a year of dating. The couple were planning to get married soon, and had even set a date for May 2020, but they had to postpone it due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March that year.

They set another date for the wedding which got cancelled again as coronavirus continued to wreak havoc. In an Instagram post in September last year marking a year since their engagement, Middleton had written, "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me... what a year it's been! Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."