Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton tied the knot with Alizée Thevenet in a secret ceremony earlier this month, and the bride is now spilling details about the big day.

In an exclusive conversation with Hello!, Thevenet revealed that for her special day, she opted to wear her mother-in-law Carole Middleton's dress from her wedding to Michael Middleton in 1980. Pictures shared with the magazine showed the 32-year-old wearing a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," Thevenet said.

She and James had to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic before they were finally able to say their vows at the destination wedding in French village Bormer-les-Mimosas. The financial analyst revealed that it was during the lockdown that she first tried on Carole's off-shoulder dress, when she and James were staying with his parents at their residence in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it. It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life," she said.

Thevenet finished off her wedding look by tying up her hair in a chic and elegant half up half down style, secured in place with a flowing veil. Her husband wore a cream-coloured jacket over a pale blue shirt and navy tie for the occasion.

Thevenet's new sister-in-law Kate Middleton was also in attendance at the wedding, along with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Bormes-les-Mimosas's mayor François Arizzi, who officiated the wedding, revealed that the royal couple wore casual attire to make sure they did not steal any attention from the bride and the groom. William wore a beige and off-white suit for his brother-in-law's wedding, while the Duchess wore a green dress.