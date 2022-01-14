Britney Spears did not say much about her sister Jamie Lynn when she lambasted her parents, Jamie and Lynne, for controlling her life through a conservatorship. However, her sister's latest comment about her mental health has invited an angry reaction from the pop-star.

Jamie Lynn has made some controversial comments about her elder sister in her upcoming memoir "Things I Should Have Said." In a recent appearance on "Nightline," the actress confirmed that she wrote in the book that Britney's conduct over the years was "erratic," "paranoid" and "spiraling."

Jamie also writes that there were two incidents when the "Toxic" hitmaker made her "fearful," including one where the latter took a knife and locked the both of them in a room. "It's important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody or anything," Jamie Lynn said of the alleged incident.

The "Sweet Magnolias" star said there was another incident during the coronavirus pandemic that involved both of her daughters- Maddie Aldridge, 13, and Ivey Watson, 3. Britney was allegedly holding her toddler niece in her arms when she got in Jamie's face and started cursing her. Jamie claims that her elder daughter tried to mediate the situation, but her parents reacted like always and asked her not to upset Britney, which angered her and caused a feud between them.

"They told me that I shouldn't be upset, like I can't upset Britney. I said, 'You just saw me and my children be upset. When will I matter?'" she claimed.

The 30-year-old also said that she was "happy" when a conservatorship was imposed on Britney in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns. "I was happy . . . when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that," she said, adding that she understood "just as little" about it then as she does now that the conservatorship has ended.

Jamie writes that she included the stories in the memoir as she was recounting stories that had an impact on her life as she has some past trauma that led her to suffer from panic attacks. However, Britney refuted the allegations her sister has made against her and called it an attempt to sell a book at her expense.

In a lengthy Twitter post on Thursday, the 40-year-old wrote, "My sister said was that my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY?"