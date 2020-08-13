Jane Lynch paid tribute to her "Glee" co-star, Naya Rivera, during a TV interview on Wednesday, where she remembered the deceased star as being a force of nature on the show.

The actress only has fond memories of Rivera, who tragically died in July from accidental drowning while out boating with her four-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in California. She remembered how the young star was very good at her craft.

"I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people. She was one of those people—she wasn't in every scene, but when she was... she just blew everybody away," Lynch told "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager.

"I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine. She would do them right off the bat and they would be changing them and she had no problem with it," she added.

Lynch, who played William McKinley High School cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on "Glee," remembered Rivera as someone who always has your back.

"My niece Megan was very close with Naya and Megan always said that, with Naya, you felt like somebody had your back. She was somebody who wasn't going to let anybody mess with you," she revealed, adding that Rivera "was a great advocate and loved the fact that she and Heather Morris had the lesbian relationship on the show" because it meant so much to so many young people.

Brittany S. Pierce: the world's most foremost expert in the field of Santana Lopez.

Rivera died at the young age of 33 and Lynch admitted that it is "gut-wrenching and heart-breaking that she's gone."

Lynch's niece Megan paid an emotional tribute to Rivera on Instagram in which she remembered how the actress took her under her wing and made her first four years in Los Angeles memorable. She said the "Step Up" star made her "feel larger than life" and made her "bloom" with her presence.

I was an assistant on the Glee tour in 2009, and then I moved to LA in 2010 to work on set. I ran into Naya at a bar - we hadnâ€™t seen each other in a year. I didnâ€™t really have any friends in LA yet. She was wearing overalls and a bra. Thatâ€™s it. And she was killing it. Obviously. She said, â€œLetâ€™s hang out,â€ grabbed my phone and punched her number in. And so it began. She took me under her wing. Brought me into her crew. It didnâ€™t matter that I was a lowly assistant at the time. When I think of my first four years in Los Angeles, I think of Naya. Being in Nayaâ€™s presence made me feel larger than life. It was like anxious Megan absorbed Nayaâ€™s fearless spirit by osmosis. When you were around her, you just . . . bloomed. Anyone in Nayaâ€™s crew had a feisty, witty, 110 pound bodyguard on their side. She always had a mischievous glimmer in her eye and she always knew more than she let on. She was the rock of her family. She had a knack for seeing through someoneâ€™s bullshit, and she knew if I was lying when I said I was okay. She also had a knack for dropping a filthy one-liner, exiting the room and leaving us with our jaws on the floor. She didnâ€™t know how fucking beautiful she was, but I believe she knew how talented she was, and I loved that about her. Watching Naya perform everyday, whether she was on Glee set knocking out a 3 page monologue in one take, or belting Amy Winehouse in her car, or performing a lazy striptease during our talent shows - it never grew old, she always took my breath away. People grow apart, drift in and out of your life. I always figured she would drift back into mine. Naya was a force. I feel lucky to have known and loved her. Tell your people you love them. Let shit go. Life is short.

Lynch shared her memories of her "Glee" co-star after she sent her love and peace to her family following her death in a tweet.

Actor Jane Lynch arrives at the &quot;TV Land Awards 2011&quot; in New York City
Actor Jane Lynch arrives at the "TV Land Awards 2011" in New York City April 10, 2011. Reuters