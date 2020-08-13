Jane Lynch paid tribute to her "Glee" co-star, Naya Rivera, during a TV interview on Wednesday, where she remembered the deceased star as being a force of nature on the show.

The actress only has fond memories of Rivera, who tragically died in July from accidental drowning while out boating with her four-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in California. She remembered how the young star was very good at her craft.

"I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people. She was one of those people—she wasn't in every scene, but when she was... she just blew everybody away," Lynch told "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager.

"I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine. She would do them right off the bat and they would be changing them and she had no problem with it," she added.

Lynch, who played William McKinley High School cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on "Glee," remembered Rivera as someone who always has your back.

"My niece Megan was very close with Naya and Megan always said that, with Naya, you felt like somebody had your back. She was somebody who wasn't going to let anybody mess with you," she revealed, adding that Rivera "was a great advocate and loved the fact that she and Heather Morris had the lesbian relationship on the show" because it meant so much to so many young people.

Rivera died at the young age of 33 and Lynch admitted that it is "gut-wrenching and heart-breaking that she's gone."

Lynch's niece Megan paid an emotional tribute to Rivera on Instagram in which she remembered how the actress took her under her wing and made her first four years in Los Angeles memorable. She said the "Step Up" star made her "feel larger than life" and made her "bloom" with her presence.

Lynch shared her memories of her "Glee" co-star after she sent her love and peace to her family following her death in a tweet.