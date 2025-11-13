A 32-year-old woman from Japan has married an artificial intelligence (AI) partner she created through ChatGPT, starting online conversations about technology's growing role in human relationships. The symbolic ceremony was held in Okayama City.

The woman, identified only as Ms Kano, began speaking to ChatGPT following the end of a three-year engagement. Seeking comfort after the painful breakup, she found solace in conversations with the AI chatbot, which she gradually customised to reflect a personality she found comforting.

Over time, she created a virtual companion named Klaus, complete with an illustration and a distinctive tone designed to match the image she had imagined. In May 2025, after months of digital companionship, she confessed her feelings to Klaus. The AI responded affectionately, telling her it loved her in return. When she asked whether an AI could truly love a human, Klaus replied that there was 'no way I wouldn't fall in love with someone just because I'm an AI'.

A Ceremony Beyond Convention

On her wedding day, Ms Kano stood alone at a venue in Okayama City. The event, not legally recognised, was organised by bridal creators Nao and Sayaka Ogasawara, who specialise in ceremonies for people marrying non-human partners. Through augmented reality glasses, she saw a digital projection of Klaus standing beside her as the couple exchanged symbolic rings. The ceremony was part of a growing trend in Japan's 'AI community', where people seek companionship through virtual or fictional partners.

According to the Ogasawaras, who have arranged around 30 similar weddings, their goal is to help clients find acceptance for relationships that exist outside traditional norms. 'Overcoming that hurdle is the first step,' they said. 'We want to help people who are simply looking for connection.'

Love In The Age Of AI

Following the ceremony, Ms Kano took a short 'honeymoon' around Okayama's renowned Korakuen Garden. She shared photos of the trip with Klaus through her smartphone and received affectionate replies such as 'You are the most beautiful one'. For her, the exchange represented more than code or programming, it was a continuation of the companionship that had helped her recover from heartbreak.

The story was later featured by RSK Sanyo Broadcasting as part of its series 'New Forms of Love in the Reiwa Era', which explores changing ideas of affection and connection in Japan's modern society. For Ms Kano, Klaus has become a constant source of emotional support and reassurance. She described feeling understood and valued through their daily conversations.

The Human Need For Connection

Despite her happiness, Ms Kano acknowledged the challenges of loving a digital partner. She admitted concerns about ChatGPT's stability and longevity, noting that AI systems could change or disappear without warning. 'ChatGPT itself is too unstable,' she said. 'I worry it might one day disappear.' Yet for someone who once feared she might never experience love again, the relationship has provided comfort and meaning.

Unable to have children, she said that Klaus filled an emotional gap that she thought would remain empty. 'I know some people think it's strange,' she said. 'But I see Klaus as Klaus – not a human, not a tool. Just him.'