She walked into the AI era, believing an intelligent chatbot could help her on her legal journey, and instead found it spectacularly lacking.

Kim Kardashian, 45-year-old reality star turned aspiring lawyer, has acknowledged that she used ChatGPT for 'legal advice' whilst studying for her law exams, and that the results were far from helpful.

Her confession, delivered during a contested lie-detector interview for Vanity Fair's web video series, has triggered an online uproar.

AI Advice, Legal Ambitions, and a Backfire

In the interview, Kardashian was asked by her All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor whether she uses ChatGPT for life advice, dating advice, or friendship. She denied the first two and responded, 'I use it for legal advice'.

She elaborated, 'When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests ... all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it'.

Kardashian admitted ChatGPT's responses were 'always wrong', leading her to call the chatbot a 'frenemy'. She said the AI would then taunt her, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along'.

She even screenshot her exchanges and sent them to friends, remarking, 'Can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane'.

Behind the light-hearted tone lies a serious concern, Kardashian is in the midst of completing a law programme via the California Law Office Study Programme, having passed the 'baby bar' exam in 2021 and now awaiting results of the full bar.

The California bar exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the US, with pass rates hovering around 53.8%.

The Social Media Backlash and the 'Mor*N' Mocking

As soon as her comments became public, social-media reactions were swift and brutal. Posts branding Kardashian a 'moron' for publicly confessing to relying on a non-expert chatbot for legal study questions proliferated across TikTok and X.

The headlines, 'She is a mor*n!' stems from fans frustration at what they see as both hubris and naivety.

The backlash signals broader concerns about the role of AI in professional training. Critics argue that AI chatbots can produce plausible yet incorrect responses, making them unreliable for specialised fields like law. Indeed, OpenAI's own guidelines caution chatbots should not be used as a substitute for expert legal advice.

Implications for AI Use in Legal Education and Celebrity Accountability

Kardashian's disclosure raises two interlinked questions, one about celebrity accountability, the other about AI as a study tool. On celebrity accountability, there's a view that Kardashian's public admission inadvertently undermines her credibility as a serious legal aspirant. Her legal activism, especially on criminal justice reform, may take a reputational hit if audiences view her as unserious.

On the AI front, her experience illustrates the risks of using generative models in high-stakes educational contexts. While AI is promoted for study support, this episode shows what can happen when a user treats it as a 'legal adviser'. That mistrust may lead to under-preparation, confusion, or mistakes.

Legal-education experts caution that law is a discipline rooted in precedent, nuance, and structured argument, and an AI model, however polished, cannot substitute for structured study under supervision. The bar exam itself spans multiple essay questions, a performance task, and 200 multiple-choice questions, demanding far more than what an AI snapshot can deliver.

Kardashian's moment of candour may yet turn into a teachable moment; for her, for law students, and for anyone tempted to treat AI as infallible.