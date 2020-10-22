Jared Leto is the latest celebrity to pose nude in an attempt to grab the attention of voters ahead of the US presidential presidential election.

Jared Leto took to his social media accounts on Wednesday to share a mirror selfie in which he appears stark naked and wrote: "Happy hump day. P.S. Don't forget to vote."

With his latest social media post, the "Outsider" star has joined a slew of celebrities who have gone naked in recent weeks to encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections. Earlier this month, Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, and a number of other celebrities stripped down for a video by nonpartisan organisation RepresentUs.

In the video, the celebrities warned voters about "naked ballot," an issue in some of the states in the US where a postal vote is classed as void if instructions about putting them in two envelopes are not followed. Apart from Silverman and Ruffalo, the celebrities who contributed to the video were Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Kerry Washington, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Bathe, and Naomi Campbell.

Last month, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a bikini, writing in the caption, "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio ... let's make a plan to vote together." Meanwhile, Chris Evans found a silver lining in his accidental nude photo leak as he used it to encourage American citizens to vote writing: "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Kerry Washington, who went nude for the "RepresentUs," used another trick to attract voters. She took to Twitter to tease an upcoming Scandal movie, only for the link provided to really be about voter registration.

After sharing his almost NSFW picture, Leto shared a picture of an envelope from Los Angeles County to confirm that he is fulfilling his voting duty. The politically-active actor and musician has previously also requested his followers to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the 48-year-old will be reprising his role as the Joker from 2016's "Suicide Squad" in the upcoming HBO Max project, "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The mini-series will air as a four-episode event next year, confirms The Hollywood Reporter.