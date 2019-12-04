Jason Momoa is best known for his role as Aquaman- the defender of the oceans. But he is the defender of the oceans off-screen as well as evident from his recent comment on Chris Pratt's post on Instagram.

It started when Chris Pratt uploaded a picture on Instagram as part of an advertisement for e-commerce site Amazon, adding a page he curated of his favourite items for the online retailer. The picture showed Pratt striking a pose in the gym, but what caught Jason Momoa's attention was a plastic bottle Pratt was carrying in the picture.

Momoa, who provided the voice of "Aquaman" alongside Pratt in February's The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, called out the actor for use of single-use plastic. The 40-year-old commented: "bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on." His comment has garnered thousands of reactions till now, but Pratt has not yet responded to the criticism, reports E! News.

However, Momoa did not expect the comment to go out of hand the way it did. After fans started arguing over Momoa and Pratt, Momoa had to go ahead and post a clarification. Taking to Instagram, the actor apologised to Pratt and called the latter an inspiration to many.

"@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I'm sorry this was received so badly today I didn't mean for that to happen. I'm just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You're an inspiration to many I'm one of them. I'll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa's," the "Game of Thrones" actor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him and his children posing with Pratt.

Momoa is passionate about ending the use of plastic water bottles and last week also took to Instagram to show his support for a bill currently in the works. "Time to actively Turn Off the Tap - An Oʻahu with no single use plastic service wear is possible now - Bill 40 is ready for you to support one final time," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.