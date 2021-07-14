Jason Sudeikis opened up about his split from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde eight months after they announced the end of their engagement in November last year.

The "Ted Lasso" star admitted that it could take several years for him to fully understand what led to the split. He said he "will have a better understanding" in a year and "an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."

"It'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he said in his cover interview for GQ.

Sudeikis and Wilde announced their split in November 2020 and just two months after, the actress was spotted holding hands with Harry Styles. Their relationship sparked a media frenzy given the singer is ten years her junior. Many also wondered how she could have moved on so quickly. Referring to his ex's new romance, the comedian said it is something you "either learn from or make excuses about."

"You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it," he explained.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star also denied reports that he wore a tie-dye hoodie at the Golden Globes because he was heartbroken. He told the magazine that he was "neither high nor heartbroken."

"This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward. I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna f–king wear the f–king top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits, but it felt weird as s–t," he clarified.

Despite his split from Wilde, and the ups and downs of the past year, Sudeikis takes pride in how he has overcome the pitfalls. He shared that if "you have the opportunity to hit rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or land like an Avenger." He said he chose "to land like an Avenger."

Sudeikis is now dating glamour model Keeley Hazel. He and Wilde were together for seven years and they share two children, Otis and Daisy.