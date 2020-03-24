Javier Bardem calls allegations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp from Amber Heard "lies and manipulations."

The actor testified in court documents, saying that Depp is not a violent person capable of harming anyone. He said the "Pirates of Caribbean" star has a "respectful attitude" to those around him and believes Heard's accusations are fabricated.

"I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself," Bardem said in his declaration obtained by The Blast.

In his testimony in support of Depp's defamation case against Heard, Bardem described the actor as a "loving man." He talked about working with the "Rum Diary" star in a couple of movies including "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

"On top of that, I've had the gift of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humour," Bardem continued. "I stand by Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true caring and loving man in him ... an extraordinary and unique artist who has listened to anyone who needed his help," he added.

The "No Country For Old Men" star vowed to defend Depp in the lawsuit against Heard out of his respect and love for the actor. "I not only love Johnny but respect him deeply," he said.

"I thank him for being the free and careless little boy he is in his art and the mature and loving man he is in the lives of others, always there when we need him," Bardem wrote, and concluded his declaration with a direct swipe at Heard. He called her domestic abuse allegations "lies and manipulations of toxic beings."

"I love Johnny because he is a good human being, trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings and yet smiling and loving us all in spite of it. How? Through his music, through his acting, through his silence. This means a lot. Thank you, Johnny. Millions of others like me love you deeply," Bardem concluded.

Bardem expressed the same sentiments about Depp as his wife, Penelope Cruz, who also defended the actor against Heard's allegations. They join Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis who also shared their support for the actor.