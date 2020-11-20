Jeannie Mai popped up for a virtual reunion with her "The Real" family on Thursday's episode, where she announced her return to work next week.

The former "Dancing With The Stars" contestant used cue cards to relay her message to the viewers and to her co-hosts. She said she has been watching the show to keep her company while she recuperates. So far, she has been loving what she sees and complimented Adrienne Houghton on her singing chops.

"Ladies, miss y'all so much. Adrienne, your 'Feels Like Home' concert revived me," she told a visibly emotional Houghton, who teared up upon seeing Mai again.

"I actually, really might cry. I'm legit crying over here. What have you been doing during your recovery time? We miss you so much," Houghton said as she wiped off her tears.

"Loni [Love], I've read your d**n book like 10 times. Garcelle [Beauvais], I've been loving all your glam on the gram," Mai continued and added, "Basically, I miss you all like crazy. And I'm so thankful to have 'The Real' to keep me company every day."

Love told the 41-year old that she never thought she would miss her "longwinded-ness." She teased that her co-host is even "long-winded in cards," as Mai continued to shuffle through her notes.

In the same appearance, Mai also thanked her "The Real" family for taking care of her fiancé Jeezy during his virtual appearance last week. She also plugged his new album "Recession 2" which arrives tomorrow.

#Realfam we’ve got some GREAT news! We’ve seen your comments and read your DMs, and we’re SO excited our girl Jeannie is feeling better enough to return…soon! pic.twitter.com/gg3U8qCID3 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 19, 2020

As for when she can return to her hosting job, the "How Do I Look?" alum wrote, "I'm allowed to return to work next week and can't wait!"

"Been resting my voice and body so I am ready! Hold it down for me #RealFam cuz your Asian sensation is about to be back!" she announced.

Mai has been recuperating following emergency surgery to treat her epiglottitis, which caused her premature exit from "Dancing With The Stars." She had to limit talking and chewing on food to recover faster. Thankfully, she is looking better as seen in her virtual appearance on "The Real."