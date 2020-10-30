Actor Jeff Bridges told fans what he realised about his life after friends and loved ones shared their well-wishes amid his battle with lymphoma.

"The Big Lebowski" star penned a heartfelt message of gratitude to those who sent their love following his cancer announcement. He said he appreciates all the good old-fashioned and contagious love that came his way.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness and gratitude & good old fashion love, & lots of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus," Bridges wrote on his website.

"I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!" he added.

The 70-year-old "True Grit" star likewise shared that his cancer diagnosis is making him appreciate his mortality and his "impermanence."

"I'm realising if I have s**t to share, now's the time," he said as he listed a few things that he wants to "shine a light on." He wrote, "We need you," "All in this together," and asked, "Don't you love where you live?" Clicking on the question takes visitors to the "Living in the Future's Past" documentary he produced. He then reminded everyone to take care of trees because they are just like us.

Bridges also took to his Instagram to thank everyone for their well-wishes and messages of love and support. He shared a photo taken while he was getting his treatment at a hospital. The actor maintained his positive and comical demeanour as he posed with his head held high.

IÂ want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! Iâ€™ll be sharing more updates onÂ https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

"I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I'll be sharing more updates on my site," he captioned the snap.

On October 20, Bridges announced his cancer diagnosis. He said he has lymphoma but shared his gratitude that he has a great team of doctors who look after him. He also sounded positive when he revealed that his prognosis is good. He said he will keep everyone updated on his recovery as he starts his treatment.