A federal judge in New York has released a document described as a suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, ending years of court sealing surrounding the material. The handwritten note, made public on Wednesday by US District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, includes the line: 'It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye.'

The document emerged from legal proceedings connected to Epstein's former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer currently serving four life sentences for a quadruple murder conviction. Tartaglione previously claimed he discovered the note in July 2019 after Epstein was found unresponsive in their shared cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan following an apparent suicide attempt.

Read more Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note That Remains Hidden From Public Includes These Distressing Four Words, Cellmate Claims Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note That Remains Hidden From Public Includes These Distressing Four Words, Cellmate Claims

The note's authenticity has not been independently verified. The New York Times reported that it had not authenticated the handwriting, while the US Department of Justice said it had not previously seen the document despite broader disclosure efforts connected to the Epstein investigation. The release has renewed attention on the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death and the handling of evidence linked to the case.

Contents of the Alleged Note

According to court filings, the note was written on yellow paper torn from a legal pad and hidden inside a graphic novel. The document begins with the line, 'They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!' before referencing charges brought against Epstein years after the alleged conduct occurred.

The note continues: 'Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!' and concludes with the underlined phrases 'NO FUN' and 'NOT WORTH IT!!'

The material was placed on the court docket after media organisations petitioned for its release. Judge Karas ruled there was not sufficient reason for the document to remain sealed.

Questions Over Authenticity

Despite the release, questions remain regarding whether Epstein wrote the note. Court records stated that Tartaglione's legal team had authenticated the handwriting, although no detailed explanation of that process has been made public.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice reportedly said the agency had never previously reviewed the note. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi later called on the Department to work with the court to review and publicly release the document, arguing there was significant public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.

In a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Krishnamoorthi also asked whether additional Epstein-related material existed outside earlier federal disclosures.

Background to the Discovery

Tartaglione said he found the note inside a book after Epstein was removed from their cell in July 2019. Epstein had been discovered with marks on his neck and later told prison officials he had not been assaulted by his cellmate. Tartaglione has consistently denied allegations that he attacked Epstein during the incident.

The Justice Department isn't blocking the release of Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note that made its way into the Nicholas Tartaglione case pic.twitter.com/WdmOssZ1cn — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) May 5, 2026

According to reporting on the case, the document later became part of a legal dispute involving Tartaglione's lawyers and remained sealed for several years under attorney-client privilege protections.

Epstein died on 10 August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging, although the case has continued to attract public scrutiny due to documented failures inside the jail, including lapses in monitoring procedures.

Ongoing Public Interest

Federal prosecutors did not oppose the note's release, telling the court there was 'strong public interest' in the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.

While the document adds further detail to the public record, questions regarding its authorship and significance remain unresolved. Neither federal investigators nor independent forensic experts have publicly confirmed that Epstein wrote the note.