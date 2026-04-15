Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche has insisted that the Department of Justice has already released all Jeffrey Epstein-related files, intensifying a growing political dispute over transparency, public access to federal records, and whether additional documents remain withheld.

His remarks come as lawmakers and critics continue to demand full disclosure of investigative materials tied to the high-profile Epstein case.

DOJ Claims Epstein File Release Is Complete

Speaking in a televised interview on Fox News, Blanche said the Department of Justice had completed what he described as a comprehensive review of Epstein-related records. He stated that the department had examined approximately six million pages of documents and maintained that everything responsive to the Epstein investigation had already been released to the public, subject to legal redactions.

Blanche said the DOJ was 'not sitting on a single piece of paper' connected to the Epstein files and added that any newly identified relevant material would be released, although he did not expect further documents to emerge.

He further argued that any materials not disclosed were excluded because they were not legally responsive under disclosure rules governing Justice Department documents.

Read more What Are the Epstein Files? Who's Named, How to Search the DOJ Records, and Why the List Sparks Fear To Those Involved What Are the Epstein Files? Who's Named, How to Search the DOJ Records, and Why the List Sparks Fear To Those Involved

'We Have Released Everything,' Says Blanche

The Acting Attorney General defended the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files, insisting that the release process had been exhaustive. He said the department's review included millions of pages of records, the majority of which were unrelated to Jeffrey Epstein or the ongoing investigative file.

According to Blanche, only materials meeting legal relevance standards were classified as part of the Epstein disclosure set. He also acknowledged that redactions were applied where required by law, citing privacy and legal obligations that limit the release of certain investigative materials.

Blanche maintained that the DOJ has complied with transparency requirements and stressed that there is no additional Epstein file material being withheld from publication.

Congressional Access and Transparency Debate

Blanche also pointed to congressional oversight as part of the transparency process, stating that members of Congress are permitted to review unredacted documents in person. He argued that lawmakers can access the full set of materials if they choose, framing this as evidence of the department's openness.

However, critics have questioned whether restricted access for elected officials is sufficient in a case that has generated significant public interest and sustained calls for full public disclosure. The DOJ has maintained that redactions and controlled access are standard procedures when handling sensitive investigative files, particularly those involving ongoing privacy considerations and legal protections.

Dispute Over Unreleased Epstein Documents

Despite the DOJ's position, reports earlier this year indicated that millions of pages of investigative material related to Jeffrey Epstein have not been made public. According to these reports, roughly 2.5 million documents remain unreleased, while a further 3.5 million pages that have been disclosed contain extensive redactions.

These figures have fuelled ongoing concerns among transparency advocates, who argue that partial disclosure limits public understanding of the full scope of the investigation. The discrepancy between the DOJ's claims and reported document totals has become a central point of contention in the debate over Epstein files and federal transparency standards.

Political Pressure and Congressional Pushback

Democratic Representative Robert Garcia publicly challenged the DOJ's position, arguing that legal obligations extend beyond internal disclosure decisions. As posted on X, he referenced what he described as a legally binding subpoena for documents and said the investigation into Epstein requires full transparency rather than selective release.

Todd Blanche needs a reminder that there's a legally binding subpoena for documents that is different than the law.



This investigation is not a hoax. The DOJ needs to release the rest of files. https://t.co/GDzLlorpR9 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 14, 2026

Garcia stated that the case 'is not a hoax' and called for the remaining Epstein-related files to be released in full to ensure accountability. Other lawmakers have also continued to press for broader disclosure, increasing political pressure on the Justice Department as scrutiny of its handling of the Epstein investigation intensifies.