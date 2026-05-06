A growing environmental controversy is unfolding in Maryland after newly released documents revealed that a massive jet fuel leak at a key US military base went undisclosed for months, raising accusations that officials under Donald Trump's Defence Department failed to properly report the incident.

The leak, which occurred at Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, has sparked an investigation into whether federal authorities deliberately withheld critical information from state regulators. The delay in disclosure has intensified concerns about transparency, environmental safety and accountability at one of the nation's most sensitive military installations.

Trump Administration Allegedly Hid Major Fuel Spill in Maryland

According to NOTUS, the base lost an estimated 32,000 gallons of jet fuel between December and April after its fuel system failed a safety test. Despite early warning signs, including a failed pressure test in December and fuel losses in the following months, Maryland officials were not notified until late March, when visible oil and the smell of petroleum were detected in a nearby creek.

By the time the state was alerted, fuel had already been leaking into Piscataway Creek, a waterway that feeds into the Potomac River. Regulators say this delay violated strict reporting rules that require immediate disclosure of such incidents, prompting allegations that the Trump administration's Defence Department effectively concealed the scale and severity of the spill.

Internal inspection documents obtained by investigators paint a troubling picture. Maryland officials concluded that base personnel had failed for months to disclose critical safety issues and did not fully report the extent of the spill until weeks after the initial discovery. The Maryland Department of the Environment confirmed that the base 'did not properly report leaks over several months', despite repeated system failures between January and March.

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State inspectors were also sharply critical of the response once the spill became public. In an April report, officials wrote that efforts to contain and clean up the fuel were 'minimal and insufficient', with key deadlines missed and questions left unanswered about how much fuel had actually been recovered.

The lack of transparency has drawn concern from environmental groups and lawmakers alike. Officials in Maryland say they are still trying to piece together a timeline of events, including when the leak was first detected internally and why it was not immediately reported to regulators. Members of the state's congressional delegation have formally requested answers from the Air Force, demanding clarity on what they describe as a troubling delay.

How Dangerous Was The Massive Jet Fuel Leak?

Environmental risks remain a central concern. While authorities say drinking water supplies were not directly threatened, testing has detected petroleum-related chemicals in both on-site and nearby water samples. Experts warn that the full extent of contamination may not yet be known, particularly as fuel could have seeped into soil and groundwater beneath the base.

The incident also comes amid broader criticism of how Trump's Defence Department has handled environmental issues. The same base has previously been linked to contamination from 'forever chemicals' used in firefighting foam, and cleanup timelines for those pollutants have reportedly been delayed.

Officials at Joint Base Andrews have defended their response, stating that they are cooperating with regulators and working to contain the spill. They say additional measures have since been implemented to prevent further leakage and improve containment during heavy rainfall.

As investigations continue, Maryland regulators say significant gaps remain in understanding the full scope of the spill, including how much fuel was released, where it travelled and how long it may continue to pose a threat. For now, the controversy has become a flashpoint in the debate over environmental accountability and government transparency under the Trump administration.