President Donald Trump has declared that massive spikes in global crude oil prices would be an acceptable consequence of launching military operations against Iran. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he outlined his willingness to endure severe economic disruptions, asserting that taking action to neutralise Tehran's nuclear capabilities 'would have been worth it.'

These comments come at a time when global tensions are already running high. Financial markets around the world are watching closely to see how the conflicts in the Middle East might spill over. By openly accepting the risk of a major stock market drop and soaring energy prices, the administration is making its priorities very clear: it is fully committed to keeping nuclear weapons out of the region.

Evaluating the Severe Economic Toll on Global Oil Markets

During his remarks, Trump detailed his initial expectations for the energy sector at the onset of the military engagement. 'The stock market is higher now than when we started this war, and I thought oil prices would go to [£158], [£198] ($200, $250), and it's at [£79] ($100) now,' he stated.

He further emphasised his uncompromising stance on the financial trade-offs deemed necessary for national security. Commenting on the potential cost of crude oil, which remains the primary ingredient in petrol, he added, 'Even if it went to [£158] ($200), it would have been worth it.'

Why Enduring a Stock Market Collapse Is Acceptable for Security

Beyond the energy sector, the administration appears prepared to absorb substantial blows to domestic financial markets to achieve its strategic objectives. Trump indicated a readiness to proceed with the Iranian conflict even if it meant triggering a severe economic downturn.

Specifically, the president stated he was willing to carry out the military campaign in exchange for the stock market dropping by 20 to 25 per cent. Such a decline would represent a massive contraction in market wealth, yet it is viewed internally as a necessary sacrifice for long-term global stability.

Neutralising the Immediate Iranian Nuclear Programme Threat

The core justification for these potential economic sacrifices revolves entirely around Tehran's atomic ambitions. 'Look, and this is very simple,' Trump explained to the press while outlining his administration's defence strategy.

He elaborated on the existential risks involved, noting the imperative of avoiding nuclear warfare at all costs. 'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon because, as tough as they are, we want to keep them alive,' he added.

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The president continued by emphasising the broader humanitarian goal of his military stance. 'We want to keep all of you alive,' he noted, reinforcing the gravity of the situation.

Ensuring Compliance Through Force and Ongoing Negotiations

The approach highlights a hardline strategy in which economic preservation takes a back seat to international disarmament goals. According to the statements, ensuring that adversaries cannot deploy weapons of mass destruction remains the absolute priority of the current foreign policy agenda.

'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't,' Trump stated. He concluded by noting, 'And they have agreed to that among other things.'

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🇺🇸Trump to Americans struggling with oil prices:



“Even if it's $200, it's worth it” pic.twitter.com/A7b9eryCUn — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 6, 2026

Assessing the Future Trajectory of United States Foreign Policy

The administration remains fixed on prioritising military deterrence over economic comfort. By reinforcing this position, officials signal that financial threats will not alter strategic deployments.

In the end, choosing to risk the economy to stop a nuclear threat effectively changes the playbook for future international standoffs. As far as the administration is concerned, stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is simply far more important than any short-term panic on Wall Street or in global banks.