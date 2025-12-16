A chilling piece of audio has surfaced from the past, casting a grim shadow over the horrific tragedy that has unfolded in Hollywood this week. Long before he was accused of the brutal double murder of his famous parents, Nick Reiner spoke openly and even laughed about his history of drug-fuelled rampages inside the family's estate.

The resurfaced clip, taken from a 2018 appearance on the Dopey podcast, features the 32-year-old screenwriter recounting a violent episode where he decimated the guest house belonging to his father, the legendary director Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner. The interview has taken on a macabre new significance following the discovery of the couple's bodies at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Nick, who is currently being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles with bail set at $4 million, was arrested shortly after his parents were found dead in their ritzy Brentwood neighbourhood. The contrast between the Hollywood royalty lifestyle the family was known for and the grisly details emerging from the investigation has left the entertainment industry in a state of shock.

Nick Reiner Admitted to destroying Property in 'Spun Out' Rage

In the podcast episode, which was originally intended to be a candid discussion about addiction and recovery, Nick's recollection of his behaviour is now being viewed through a much darker lens. Speaking to the host, Nick described a period where his substance abuse had spiralled out of control, leading to significant property damage at the very location where his parents would later lose their lives.

'I got totally spun out on uppers... I think it was coke and something else...and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out some things in my guest house', Nick can be heard telling the host in the recording.

Rather than expressing deep remorse, the tone of the conversation was disturbingly casual. When describing the destruction, Nick laughed while recalling the specific items he targeted during his psychosis-induced episode. 'I started with the TV and then I went over to the lamp...' he said, adding, 'Everything in the guest house got wrecked'.

When pressed by the podcast host on whether he had physically attacked the electronics, Nick confirmed with a chuckle, 'Yeah, I literally punched the TV'. He went on to explain that there was 'no logic' to the tantrum, attributing the violence to being 'pissed' that his parents had told him he 'had to go'.

This struggle with addiction was not a secret; in fact, it was something the family had tried to process through their creative work. Rob and Nick actually collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie, a drama that Nick co-wrote based on his own experiences with rehab and drug abuse.

At the time, it was seen as a therapeutic bridge between a father and son, with the Stand By Me director guiding his son's artistic expression. Today, that collaboration serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the years the couple spent trying to help their son before their untimely deaths.

Family Feared Nick Reiner Was 'Dangerous' Days Before Attack

The devastation was discovered by the couple's daughter, Romy, 28, who found her parents' bodies. Reports indicate that Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found with their throats slit — a detail that underlines the extreme violence of the alleged attack. Paramedics arrived at the scene on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 p.m., but nothing could be done.

It appears the warning signs were flashing red in the days leading up to the murders. Romy reportedly told police officers that her brother 'should be a suspect', explicitly describing him as 'dangerous'. This fear seems to have been well-founded, as sources indicate the situation had been deteriorating rapidly.

Just one night prior, on Saturday, Dec. 13, the tension had reportedly spilled over into public view. Rob and Nick were said to have engaged in a 'very loud argument' while attending a Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien.

The festive atmosphere of the A-list bash was marred by Nick's erratic behaviour. An insider present at the event told an outlet on Monday, 'Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous'.

Friends of the family have since come forward to reveal the private anguish Michele had been enduring. An insider told TMZ that Michele had recently been venting to her inner circle, admitting that she and Rob were at their 'wits' end' regarding Nick's mental health battles and alleged substance abuse issues. It paints a tragic picture of parents who had exhausted every option to save their child, only to allegedly fall victim to him.

Rob and Michele Reiner are survived by their daughter Romy, their son Jake, 34, and Tracy, 61, whom Rob adopted during his previous marriage to the late Laverne & Shirley actress Penny Marshall. As the investigation continues, the resurfaced audio stands as a haunting prelude to a Hollywood tragedy that has left a family — and a community — shattered.