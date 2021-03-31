Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah was arrested on Tuesday for being involved in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme, but she is not the only "Real Housewives" alum to have posed for a mugshot.

Jen Shah

The reality TV star, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. They are now facing time in prison for both the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 30 years and 20 years respectively, reports People.

Leah McSweeney

The New York City housewife was arrested back in 2002 following an altercation outside the Hammerstein Ballroom, but pressed charges and ended up getting a $75,000 payout that she used to kick-start her women's street wear company, "Married to the Mob." McSweeney, who was 20 years old at the time, claimed that she was kissing her date on the street after a concert, but they were separated by five policemen who started beating her partner. She threw an empty plastic bottle in their direction in a "total knee-jerk direction" which hit a cop and got her arrested.

Gina & Matthew Kirschenheiter

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested in February 2019 on drunk driving charges in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Four months later, her estranged husband Matthew Kirschenheiter was arrested for domestic violence.

Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested in December 2017 after reportedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach, Florida, and later apologised for her behaviour crediting it to the end of her marriage with Tom D'Agostino. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," she said.

Kim Richards

The Beverly Hills alum was charged with public intoxication, trespassing, resisting an officer, and battery in April 2015. Four months later, the Disney star was arrested again on suspicion of shoplifting upwards of $600 worth of items from Target.

NeNe Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was arrested in 1992 and charged with one misdemeanor and three felony counts of "theft of services" for ripping off her phone company when she was 25 years old. She was arrested three more times due to probation violations.

Joe & Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum and her husband Joe were charged in 2013 in a 39-count indictment that included conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud.

Sonja Morgan

The New York housewife was arrested in June 2010 for drunk driving, driving without a fastened seatbelt, failure to keep right, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Porsha Williams

The Atlanta alum was arrested for a misdemeanor after she pulled her castmate Kenya Moore's hair during a reunion taping, where host Andy Cohen and other staff had to physically intervene to separate them.

Tinsley Mortimer

The New York housewife was arrested from Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2016 for trespassing the home of her ex-boyfriend Nico Fanjul, son of sugar baron Alex Fanjul.

Danielle Staub

The New Jersey alum was arrested with six kilos of cocaine and $16,000 in cash in 1986. The controversial celebrity, who used to work as a high-end prostitute at the time, had cut a deal with federal prosecutors who wanted one of her clients, a cocaine dealer for the Medellín cartel who had kidnapped a client. The deal was brokered by professional informant Kevin Maher, who had also formed a relationship with her.

Michael Darby

The Potomac housewife Ashley Darby's husband Michael was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct for allegedly grabbing and groping Orville Palmer, a cameraman for the show while filming an episode in 2018.

Kelly Bensimon

The former New York housewife was arrested in 2009 on charges of misdemeanor third-degree assault for allegedly punching her then-boyfriend Nick Stefanov in the face, giving him a laceration under his left eye.

Marysol Patton

The Miami star was arrested on suspicion of DUI in January 2010 but struck a deal with prosecutors after pleading no contest to a lesser charge of reckless driving to avoid jail time.

Brandi Glanville

The former Beverly Hills housewife was arrested on DUI charges in October 2010 after she failed to pass her sobriety test.