Jennifer Aniston hasn't been on Instagram for long, but when she did, she made sure it was worth the time for her fans. The star briefly broke the photo sharing app platform on her joining day and her "Friends" were there for her.

The picture that made headlines on Tuesday was a reunion picture of the "Friends"- Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

The actress's caption was also befitting for the picture as she explained the former co-stars are now Instagram friends as well. "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," the 50-year-old captioned the picture.

The picture briefly broke her web page due to the extraordinary number of fans flocking to see the picture. Many who went to see her account were greeted with: "Sorry this page isn't available", reports Herald Publicist.

A spokesperson for Instagram reacted to the error and stated, "We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page- the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly".

The actress posted another image on Twitter of a screenshot of Matt LeBlanc celebrating "Friends" anniversary on Instagram. The actor tagged the other former co-stars but hashtagged Aniston and Matthew Perry because of their absence from the site. Aniston commented on the Instagram post.

"The Murder Mystery" actress had spoken with Entertainment Tonight last week about joining the platform and had said, "I think what you resist persists."

"I also think, you know, it's something that's part of our world now, and it's not going away and listening to (Reese Witherspoon) talk about it and how you can actually kind of have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there and right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often, sounds intriguing," she told Brooke Anderson.

When the host asked Aniston if she will ever join Instagram, she had replied with a shrug, "Maybe, you never know".

Well, now we know.