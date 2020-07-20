"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston shared a heartbreaking photo of her friend, who has battled the pandemic disease COVID-19 in a hospital. Through her post, she is sending out a message to her fans about the seriousness of the coronavirus disease.

On Sunday, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account and posted two photos urging her fans to take the right precautions and wear masks. With the photo of her friend, she reminded her followers that "Covid affects all ages" even if you are a healthy person just like her friend.

"This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one-step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask. Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages," Aniston captioned the picture.

As for her friend in the photo, he has recovered from the disease after going through a strenuous battle in April, according to "The Morning Show" star. In addition, the actress posted a picture of herself along with her beloved friend and "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox. They can be seen wearing matching masks for the picture.

Their friend and Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the post saying: "Right on sister."

Meanwhile, it seems the "Friends" alums came together for a special video featuring Cox's two dogs, Harley and Hopper. The video shared by Cox on her Instagram shows the pups playing around with small masks.

"Just put it on," one of the dogs says to the other in the video, before adding: "I'll make it worth your while. " The video then ends with a picture of Aniston and Cox posing with the two pups. Fans were certainly happy to see the co-stars enjoying their mini-reunion.

This is not the first Aniston has sent out a pandemic-related message to her followers. Earlier this month, she posted a selfie of herself wearing a mask with a lengthy message calling out those who refuse to wear masks and put everyone's life in jeopardy.

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe," Aniston wrote in her July 1 post