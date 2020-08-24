Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon can't wait to get back to filming the second season of "The Morning Show."

Jennifer Aniston, who has been isolating at her home in Bel-Air amid coronavirus pandemic, is "missing" the old days of shooting with her friend Reese Witherspoon.

The actress took to Instagram stories on Saturday night to share a throwback picture of herself working on the set of "The Morning Show" with Witherspoon, her co-star and co-executive producer on the show, and said she "can't wait to get back to work."

"Missing this. Can't wait to get back to work," the 51-year-old wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Witherspoon also expressed her excitement to get back at work with a comment in another post shared by Aniston on Instagram. The "Friends" alum took to the picture-sharing site on Friday to share a video of herself and her co-star and BFF Courtney Cox enjoying a game of pool, in which Cox made all the scores while Aniston missed all the shots, and wrote: "Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck)."

Witherspoon, who worked with both the actresses when she made a guest appearance on "Friends" as Jill Green, sister of Aniston's character Rachel Green, dropped a comment on the post. The 44-year-old acknowledged that Aniston is no good at pool, and said they should get back at work instead, where Aniston "makes all the shots happen."

"Let's get back to work... Where you make all the shots happen !" she wrote.

"The Morning Show" confirmed a second series of the hit Apple TV+ drama at the beginning of this year, but filming has had to be delayed repeatedly due to the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent restrictions. While Aniston plays TV anchor Alex Levy on the show, Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, who is keen to take over from Alex's job.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Aniston explained that playing the character of Alex has been therapeutic for her. She said: "That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes. There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back."