Jennifer Garner is said to have rekindled her romance with John Miller after they called it quits early last year.

The exes are "seeing each other again," a source told ET, adding that the 42-year-old CaliGroup CEO has "shown Jen that he doesn't care about fame and Jen really likes that about him." The "Elektra" star reportedly likes Miller because" he is a down to earth, hardworking guy and they have a strong, natural connection."

"They relate to each other because they are both very hands-on parents who love their children very much. John has made a big effort to be in Jen's life," the insider added.

Another source said they reconnected "a few weeks ago" but did not say how or who made the first move. Suffice to say, Miller and Garner have rekindled their relationship less than a year after they split in 2020.

News that they were dating broke in October 2018, shortly after the actress finalised her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. A source claimed at the time that they have already been dating for a few months. They hit it off right away after they were introduced by mutual friends.

Read more Ben Affleck lavishes ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez with praise 17 years after split

There were reports in January 2019 that they were getting serious in their relationship. They agree on things especially when it comes to having children. Miller is also a dad of two from his ex-wife Caroline Campbell. The source claimed at the time that Garner "feels so lucky" to have met him and could not be happier to take things seriously.

But in 2020, they reportedly decided to just remain friends after they started seeing "less and less of each other." Their split was said to be mutual and that the 49-year-old "Yes Day" star only has positive things to say about Miller. She considered him "an amazing stepping stone in her life."

Garner has yet to respond to rumours of her rekindled romance with Miller. But news that they are dating again comes following reports that Affleck has been spending a lot of time with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, who recently broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. He visited her at her California mansion three times in April. He was spotted hitching a ride in the white Escalade SUV that she owns although a source claimed they were just friendly visits.