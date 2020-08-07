Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller called it quits because she reportedly could not commit to a serious relationship with him.

Garner and Miller, the CEO of CaliGroup, have silently ended their relationship of over two years. Details as to when they broke up are scant. Some claimed they broke up before Los Angeles went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Another source chimed in and revealed that the reason for their split was because the "Elektra" star was not ready to take their relationship to the next level — marriage.

"He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," the source told US Weekly adding that there are no hard feelings between the exes since "they parted on very amicable terms."

The 48-year-old Garner is usually a private person when it comes to her relationships. But rumours of her split from the 42-year-old Miller came after photos of her and Bradley Cooper at Malibu beach on Wednesday emerged online. The "Alias" co-stars were spotted enjoying some sun and sand together with the actor's 3-year-old daughter from ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

They have been seen together over the years but they hang out as friends. There is reportedly nothing romantic going on between them. But given that they are both single now, there is no telling where their platonic relationship will go.

As for Miller, he was spotted with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell on Thursday amid rumors of his split from Garner. While the actress spent the day back in Malibu beach, the businessman joined the violinist for a trip out and about in Los Angeles. He was photographed in a white sweatshirt and blue jeans as he climbed into a large Jeep with his ex-wife. Miller shares two children with Campbell.

Garner and Miller dated for six months before their relationship became public knowledge in October 2018. The news came after the "13 Going on 30" star finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. Miller and Garner understood each other because they were both raising kids after a divorce.