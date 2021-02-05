Jennifer Garner has always been there for Ben Affleck when he went into rehab and she will always continue to be supportive of him even if it has to do with Ana de Armas.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck's ex-wife totally supports him as he moves on from his split from de Armas. It reportedly also helps that the breakup was mutual so the "Batman" star can focus on more important things like his family and taking better care of himself.

"Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana," the source said.

The insider claimed that Affleck's friends as well as Garner "are supportive of him moving on." Likewise, those close to the actor reportedly already saw his split from de Armas coming because they "thought the relationship wasn't working for either of them anymore."

"For now, he's taking care of himself and focused on his kids. Ben and Ana still text regularly and communicate, so who knows what the future will hold for them," the source added.

It was said that Affleck and de Armas broke up because of their different lifestyles. The exes met on the set of their film "Deep Water" in 2019. Ana does not want to settle in Los Angeles, but the 48-year old actor has to for the sake of his kids with Garner. They share three children, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 8.

The "Alias" star was reportedly happy for Affleck and de Armas as they became more serious with each other. They have not particularly been shy in showing a lot of PDA while out and about in Los Angeles. Garner got along so well with her ex-husband and they often communicated about being co-parents while he was with the "Knives Out" star.

Regardless, the split was imminent for de Armas and Affleck as they were "in different places in their lives." They decided that it was best to move on since at the end of the day, he "chose to be the dad he continues to want to be."