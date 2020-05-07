Jennifer Garner sent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a sweet thank you message for the meaningful way they celebrated their son Archie's first birthday by raising funds for Save the Children organization.

The actress responded to a video of the Duchess of Sussex reading "Duck! Rabbit!" to the adorable tot. The video, uploaded on the Instagram pages of @Savewithstories and @Savethechildren, shows the royal interacting with Archie simultaneously while she is passionately reading the children's book. Prince Harry is not seen in the video, but he can be heard talking and laughing in the background as he films his wife and son reading together.

"Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday," Garner wrote on her Instagram. She also told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that "We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing - have raised the visibility of @savethechildren's work in the U.S. and U.K. and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both."

Garner, who is also a long-time supporter of Save the Children and Save with Stories, could not help but rain praises on the mother-son duo. Archie looked pleased and happy to be able to help out while he listened.

"More than anything - watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages - lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit," Garner added and closed her message for the royal family by thanking them for a "joyful and meaningful shift in perspective."

Aside from Garner, Amy Adams also thanked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Thank you so much Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex for reading to us. Love this book and happy 1st birthday to Archie." Actress Mindy Kaling also commented on the video through Garner's post. "Love how anxious Archie is to keep the story moving! This is so great!," she wrote. The video did not just put a spotlight on Save the Children and Save the Stories but also gave a rare public glimpse at Archie.