Jennifer Lopez reportedly tried to make her relationship with Alex Rodriguez work but they eventually split over some misunderstandings and problems over serious trust issues.

A source told ET that the singer "knew it was time to let go" after they had problems with their wedding plans and "trust issues that she couldn't get past." Unfortunately, her kids are sad about the breakup because both families have grown close.

Rodriguez's children have become close with Lopez's kids in the course of their relationship. The former baseball star is a dad to 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.,

Meanwhile, the singer is a mum to 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with former husband Marc Anthony. The children have bonded and even featured in each of their parents' social media feeds.

However, the kids have also been understanding. They "ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy." The source said that despite the breakup, "there is still love and respect between the two families."

In the wake of the split, Lopez has been "doing her best to keep her head up." She has taken to "doing self-care practices that balance her mind, body, and spirit." She has also reportedly "been surrounding herself and talking to loved ones and her kids."

The actress is also keeping herself busy with work and is staying "committed to and focused on" her career. The source claimed that "staying busy and involved in things that make her feel fulfilled" has been doing good for her.

Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement to announce they have ended their engagement. In it, they shared their realization that they are "better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," read the statement.

Lopez and Rodriguez dated for four years and got engaged for two years. They announced their split on April 15.