Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to fuel rumours that they are dating again after photos showed them in Montana, where they reportedly spent several days together on a ski trip.

The pictures shared by Daily Mail showed the exes inside a black SUV with the actor in the driver's seat while she sits by his side. A video also showed them driving around Montana. According to sources, the "Batman" star took his ex-fiancée to the ski chalet he owns at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.

I manifested Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together in 2021 lol pic.twitter.com/ttKoSBBmxn — I hate trump (@willowhalliwell) May 10, 2021

It is understood that they stayed at the club for "about a week" and that they "were alone." They were later seen arriving back in Los Angeles together via private jet on Sunday. They stood close together as they stepped off the plane with a considerable amount of luggage in tow.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," an insider told People while another claimed that Lopez "had a great time" with Affleck and that she is "happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

The outing comes just over a week after the "Gigli" co-stars were reported to have spent time together at her L.A. mansion on multiple occasions. The "Justice League" actor was spotted being picked up in Lopez's vehicle hours after he left his own car at the Hotel Bel-Air.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years. Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," another source shared adding that they share a natural and unreal chemistry and that "they picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."

Prior to their ski trip to Montana, Lopez and Affleck both attended Global Citizen's VAX Live concert in Inglewood, California on May 2. The "Gone Girl" star also spoke highly of his ex in a magazine interview where he complimented her on her youthful look and on her successful career both as a singer and actress.