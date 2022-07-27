Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen hand in hand in Paris on Tuesday, as they visited the Louvre. The Hollywood couple was a little more serious than usual, which may have had something to do with the "Deep Water" actor's tearful appearance at dinner on Monday.

The ex-husband of Jennifer Garner was previously snapped breaking down in tears at a restaurant with the "On the Floor" songstress. Page Six reported that Affleck got emotional over a romantic meal at La Girafe, where he and Lopez celebrated the latter's 53rd birthday in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Jennifer Lopez, who changed her surname to Affleck, was quick to comfort Ben Affleck at the table as "The Batman" actor's eyes began to water. The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker was even sighted pulling her husband in for a sweet embrace.

For starters, the newlywed couple is presently on their honeymoon after exchanging vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last week.

In new photos, Lopez and Affleck displayed huge smiles as they continued to enjoy their trip with the singer's 14-year-old child, Emme, and the actor's two kids, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16. The blended family is enjoying luxurious river cruises and trips to fancy shops.

The group was often seen at Marly restaurant, with Lopez wrapping her arms around Affleck as they strolled down the French capital. The pair appeared engrossed in conversation as they took in the scenic spots while being surrounded by bodyguards as swarms of fans took snaps of them.

To recall, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked their avid supporters when they announced their marriage earlier this month. The pair first dated in the early 2000s and were engaged, but they called off their engagement in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck postponed their wedding due to the intense media frenzy. At the time, they released a brief statement, per ABC, saying, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

Meanwhile, Bennifer 2.0 took off in May 2021, with reports saying Jennifer Lopez was seen out and about with Ben Affleck again following the "Papi" singer's split from Alex Rodriguez. Things reportedly looked more serious after the couple vacationed together in Montana.