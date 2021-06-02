Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not taking it slow after getting back together earlier this year, and have already started thinking about their future together.

A source close to Lopez told People magazine that the couple is "very happy together," and will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami to spend as much time with each other as possible. The insider added that they are "slowly starting to talk about the future," as "this is not a casual relationship."

"They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," the source said.

However, Lopez will always prioritise her kids, 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, before she takes any big decision about her life.

"She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account. They are her priority," a source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Affleck was also seen on a lunch date with his 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel over the weekend, while his eldest daughter Violet, 15, wasn't present on the occasion. The actor shares all three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Another source said that the pop-star, who was engaged to Affleck for a few months two decades ago, feels like "he has grown since they were together." The insider added about the thrice-married singer: "She's 51 and has always put importance on chemistry. She's wondering how many times lightning can strike."

The "Hustlers" star, who was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, started dating Affleck last month soon after calling off her engagement from Alex Rodriguez. Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, was dating his "Deep Water" co-star Ana de Armas for almost a year until they called it quits in January this year.

The exes-turned couple haven't shied away from PDA since rekindling their romance. They were spotted cuddling up to each other on Monday as they walked towards Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood for a romantic dinner date.