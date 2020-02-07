Jennifer Lopez is calling on her fans to get personal with her and text her after she revealed her phone number on social media.

Fans have yet to get over J-Lo's jaw-dropping performance at the recent Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira. But the singer can't seem to give her followers a break from the excitement. In her latest tweet, the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker shared her phone number to her 44.4 million followers.

It is unclear whether the tweet really comes from Lopez herself. However, there is no news as of yet about her account having been hacked, and the tweet does come from her official page. Likewise, an investigative text from ET Canada somehow confirmed that the singer did share her actual phone number.

"Hi, my love it's Jen ! Yes, this is really my number and I'll be using it to stay in touch with you," reads the response from Lopez's number," which continued, "Click the link to add yourself to my contacts so I can text you back. Can't wait to hear from you!!"

The link opens to a page where fans are asked to enter their contact information. Apparently, some of her fans texted the 50-year old. Whereas some claimed they received a response, others said they did not.

"You never answer my texts. this one sided convo ain't it mama," one fan wrote, and another commented, "We are not allowed to text you, i dont know why!??"

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their excitement to learn more about her upcoming music. One fan even asked for Lopez to do a duet with Shakira following the success of their joint performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Another follower wanted to hear another ballad coming from J-Lo, similar to her 2010 song "Feel the Light," which was the soundtrack to the animated film "Home."

This is not the first time that Lopez had shared her phone number with her fans. She did the same in September 2019 to promote the premiere of "Hustlers." Those who texted also received the same response.