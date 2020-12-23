Jennifer Lopez is in no rush to marry Alex Rodriguez, and has even contemplated never tying the knot.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's radio show on Tuesday, Lopez opened up about her marriage plans and revealed that there's "definitely no rush" to marry Rodriguez. The pop star went on to admit that she is now even questioning walking down the aisle at all.

"We've talked about (not getting married) for sure," Lopez revealed to Cohen after he asked her about the relationship of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the celeb-couple who have been together for over 35 years but never got married.

"With like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush, you know, there's no rush, it'll happen when it happens," she added.

Lopez was married three times in the past, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. The couple has been together for three years now, and fans are eagerly awaiting their wedding.

"I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though," the "Hustler" star said.

The Super Bowl halftime performer also revealed that she and Rodriguez were planning to have a destination wedding in Italy in June this year, but the plans were cancelled due to the pandemic. She said: "It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.'"

"Italy's the worst place in the world (amid coronavirus pandemic). And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything'," she said.

The couple got engaged in March 2019, when the former NY Yankees player proposed to the singer with an emerald-cut diamond ring. Although the wedding plans are in limbo, for now, Lopez says she has faith in "divine time."