Shakira left the audience impressed with her hip-shaking moves at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, and as it turns out, she had a little help from co-performer Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday on the third month anniversary of their performance and reminisced the old times by sharing some never seen before behind-the-scenes footage from their rehearsal.

"I can't believe it's already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira," wrote "The Jenny From The Block" singer.

In one of the footage, J.Lo is seen sharing some of her dancing secrets with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer during their rehearsal before the halftime show on February 3. "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," the 50-year-old explains to Shakira, before revealing that she was taught the move by her mother at the age of four.

In the other clips, the mother-of-two is seen practicing her performance of "Jenny from the Block," and sharing some fun moments with Shakira and their backup dancers.

Lopez and Shakira made history with their Super Bowl LIV performance earlier this year by becoming the first two Latina women to co-headline the Pepsi halftime show gig. Lopez, and Shakira, who was also celebrating her 43rd birthday on the day, gave a 12-minute performance that covered their iconic hits. The performance had a cameo by J.Lo's daughter Emme Muniz, as well as surprise performances by Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

After making her fans nostalgic with her rehearsal videos, Lopez treated them with some pictures of her having fun at her home, and inspired them to "stay positive and safe" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing candid pictures of her jumping in the air in a chic white dress, the songstress told her 119 million followers: "In this time, when it's so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don't have and don't know the answers to... I make it a habit to say three things I'm grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I'm lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day."

The singer, who has been in quarantine with fiance Alex Rodriguez, her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and his daughters Natasha and Ella, further wrote: "Stay positive and stay safe. Love you and miss you all... together we will soon be."