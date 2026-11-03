Hila Klein has filed for divorce from H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein, formally moving to end their 14-year relationship after publicly accusing him of cheating on her. The filing was reported on 2 November, weeks after the couple confirmed they had separated.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Hila lists their marriage date as 10 October 2012 and their separation date as 13 October 2026. She is seeking joint custody of the couple's three children, spousal support, payment of her legal fees and the restoration of her maiden name.

High-Profile Legal Team and Early Demands

Hila is reportedly represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has handled several high-profile divorce cases, including Kim Kardashian's. Vulture also identified Julian Shojaie as part of her legal representation.

Hila's request for joint custody outlines her proposed arrangement for the couple's children, but it does not establish what the final custody agreement will be. Her requests for spousal support and legal fees will also be addressed as the divorce proceedings move forward.

For a couple whose professional and personal lives have been closely intertwined, the divorce filing marks a significant development for the H3 brand. They married in 2012, five years before launching the H3 Podcast in 2017, after first building an online following through their h3h3Productions YouTube channel.

Allegations Behind the Split

The divorce filing followed Hila's 23 October Instagram statement accusing Ethan of infidelity. She claimed he had been having an affair for more than six months and said he initially gave her different explanations before eventually admitting to the alleged relationship.

'I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from,' Hila wrote in her Instagram statement, as quoted by TMZ.

Ethan responded to the controversy on Instagram Stories by asking people to respect his family's privacy. He later said he was working to remove his financial interests in the podcasts so that their proceeds would go to the crew. The announcement did not establish that the divestment had been completed.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the allegations, which remain claims made publicly by Hila. However, the controversy has had professional repercussions, with members of the H3 Podcast team subsequently expressing support for her and saying they would not continue working with Ethan involved.

H3 Podcast Placed on Indefinite Hiatus

The H3 Podcast's indefinite hiatus had already been announced shortly before Hila's public allegations. After her statement, members of the production team expressed support for her and said they would not continue working with Ethan involved or profit from his participation.

The H3 Podcast remains on indefinite hiatus. Ethan has also said he is working to remove his financial interests from the podcasts so that their proceeds can go to the crew. The proposed changes have not been confirmed as complete.

A resurfaced clip from the H3 Podcast also drew attention after the allegations. In the recording, Ethan discusses the Try Guys cheating controversy and criticises men with children who cheat on the mothers of their children. The clip circulated online after Hila's allegations became public, prompting renewed scrutiny of his earlier comments.

What Happens Next

The divorce petition outlines Hila's requests, but it does not establish the final arrangements for custody, spousal support or the division of marital assets. Those matters remain subject to the divorce proceedings and any agreements or court orders that may follow.

Ethan had not publicly commented on the divorce filing itself in the reports available as of 3 November. He has not announced any settlement terms, and the podcast crew has not indicated when, or whether, the show will return.

For now, the H3 Podcast remains on indefinite hiatus, while the divorce proceedings move forward. Hila's allegations of infidelity have not been independently verified, and the final arrangements for the couple's children and finances remain unresolved.