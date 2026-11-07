McDonald's is testing two new value menu formats across approximately 1,900 US restaurants, with a nationwide rollout targeted for early 2027. Chief executive Chris Kempczinski confirmed the eight-week trial during the company's earnings call on Wednesday, 4 November.

The announcement followed another difficult quarter for the fast-food giant's American business. McDonald's reported a 0.2% decline in US comparable sales, highlighting the pressure on a chain once synonymous with inexpensive meals.

For customers watching their spending, the important question is whether the new menus will offer genuinely cheaper choices. McDonald's has yet to disclose the specific products or prices being tested.

McDonald's Value Menu Trial Offers Two Ways To Save

The company began testing the new formats during the final week of October, covering breakfast, lunch and dinner across several US regions.

One approach allows customers to mix and match items, building on previous promotions that offered discounted additional purchases. The other uses fixed-price bundles, combining selected products into simpler meal deals.

Kempczinski said the company would assess customer preferences, operational performance and whether the offers generated additional restaurant visits and sales.

'Our goal is to launch a new programme nationally in early 2027,' he told investors during the earnings call.

The trial is already attracting considerable support from franchise operators.

According to Kempczinski, franchisees representing another 4,000 restaurants have independently introduced similar entry-level bundles before the formal testing concludes.

Combined, the two initiatives cover more than 40% of McDonald's US restaurant system.

That scale reflects how seriously the company is treating affordability. Yet it does not guarantee that every experimental offer will reach the national menu.

McDonald's has been trying to rebuild its reputation for value after higher prices and pressure on household budgets changed customers' spending habits.

In September 2025, the company reintroduced Extra Value Meals, including a $5 (£3.74) Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast and an $8 (£5.98) Big Mac meal.

Those earlier promotions offered savings of 15% compared with purchasing their components separately, according to McDonald's.

The new trial, however, is a separate initiative. Its eventual pricing remains unconfirmed.

McDonald's Faces Pressure as US Sales Slip

The urgency behind the latest experiment became clearer in McDonald's third-quarter results, released on 4 November.

US comparable sales fell 0.2%, even as global comparable sales increased 1.5%. The figures suggest the company's domestic challenges are not being repeated equally across international markets.

Kempczinski acknowledged that McDonald's still needed to improve its lowest-priced offerings, particularly for customers with limited disposable income.

Although existing meal deals and digital discounts remain part of its strategy, management believes more accessible entry-level choices are necessary to encourage repeat visits.

There were encouraging signs towards the end of the quarter. The company reported an improvement in US performance during September, following weaker results in July and August.

McDonald's is also expanding digital promotions and working to improve customers' perceptions of food quality and value.

The new value menu trial will help determine which approach can attract customers without undermining franchise profitability.

For now, the company has not announced participating restaurant locations, final menu combinations or nationwide prices.

Those details will depend on what McDonald's learns from the eight-week experiment.