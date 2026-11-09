NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife as the company investigates reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation involving a businesswoman allegedly linked to Beijing.

The admission and board announcement, both released on 8 November, place Huang's personal conduct alongside questions about potential risks to the chipmaker. NVIDIA's directors expressed confidence in his leadership while commissioning an independent review.

The company has not announced a finding that confidential information was compromised. Huang's public statement acknowledges infidelity but does not name the other person or admit involvement in espionage.

'I Was Unfaithful to My Wife'

In a message published on NVIDIA's official newsroom, Huang apologised to his wife, children and colleagues.

'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did,' he wrote.

He accepted responsibility for the harm caused and said rebuilding his family's trust would take time. Addressing employees, directors, partners and shareholders, he acknowledged falling short of the responsibility that comes with leading the company.

Huang also pledged to cooperate fully with the board's investigation into the national-security concerns raised in reporting. He said he remained committed to NVIDIA and asked that his family's privacy be respected, stressing that responsibility for his choices rested with him.

His statement offered no timeline for the relationship and did not explain what information, if any, might have been sought from him.

Independent Directors To Oversee Investigation

NVIDIA said a committee of independent directors, supported by outside independent legal counsel, would oversee the inquiry.

The board described the investigation as a response to reporting that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. It said the review would consider all available information and prioritise US national and economic security.

Crucially, the directors said they had 'no reason to believe' either national security or NVIDIA's secrets had been compromised. That represents the board's stated position at the investigation's outset, rather than a completed finding clearing every aspect of the matter.

The announcement supplied no completion date. It said further updates would be provided as appropriate and confirmed Huang's support for the review.

Who Is the Executive Named in Reports?

Published accounts identify the businesswoman as Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who became a senior executive at Singapore-based data-centre company Megaspeed, an NVIDIA customer. She and Jensen Huang are not related.

Those accounts cite reported US intelligence findings linking her to information-gathering for Beijing. The intelligence allegations remain distinct from the infidelity Huang personally acknowledged. His public letter does not identify Alice Huang or confirm the reported details of her alleged activities.

The review therefore concerns more than the disclosure of a private relationship. The board says its inquiry will examine all available information concerning the reported foreign intelligence effort.

Huang Remains in Charge

NVIDIA has indicated that Huang will continue leading the company during the investigation. The board's announcement expressly backed him and his leadership team.

For now, the confirmed developments are Huang's admission, his commitment to cooperate and the independent inquiry. Whether any foreign intelligence effort succeeded in obtaining protected information remains a question for that investigation, not an established consequence of the affair.